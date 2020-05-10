Details of MLB restart proposal for coronavirus emerging

The MLB is expected to make its first official proposal to the union on Tuesday on how it expects a season could be played, comprising of approximately a regular season of 80 games and teams playing exclusively in their region.

The plan, which has been detailed by three sources, has yet to be approved by the owners of MLB. But if that is the case, what would be recommended is Spring 2.0 training that begins in June, a regular season starting in July, extended playoffs, no minor league system for this year and, therefore, lists enlarged. Athletics first reported many of these details.

All of this is fragile.

The MLB is always at the mercy of the fact that enough state and local governments will allow teams to meet either at their stadiums, spring sites or elsewhere to allow for the preparation of a season, let alone play one. .

The MLB has yet to demonstrate to the Players’ Association that it has a plan to protect players from the coronavirus. In this plan, for example, even when traveling regionally, players should still travel by plane and be accommodated in hotels, and for clubs like the Marlins and Mariners, there are great distances to travel even while staying in their time zone.

In addition, the MLB plan will ask players to cut wages because, at least for starters and perhaps all year round, there will be no fans and therefore no income from ticket sales, parking, concessions and luxury suites. The union said the March 26 agreement with the MLB covered this area, assuring players that they would receive a pro-rated total of their wages – about 50% in an 80-game schedule. The union said there was no change in its position on the matter.

MLB is currently just as rigid. The Commissioner’s Office said the March 26 pact calls for new negotiations on player wages in the event of relocation or the absence of spectators. The MLB has stated that it would lose more money by maintaining the pro-rated salary without fans and is opposed to playing games in this situation.