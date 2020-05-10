Coronavirus worse than giving birth five times

Christina Paz, 47, spent 15 days in hospital after being victim of COVID-19 in March, including three days of intensive care. Now she is at home on Staten Island with her five children and her husband, Charles Pinco.

I’ve been out of the hospital for about four weeks. I feel better but I am surprised at the length of the recovery. I usually bounce fairly quickly. I mean, I gave birth five times.

At first, I was extremely nervous for my children to catch the virus. My doctors told me that I was probably no longer contagious, but to be careful, my husband rigged painter’s fabric in the living room and I lived, separated, near the half-bath that only I would use . I saw the children peeking out from behind the curtain at night to make sure I was still there.

I couldn’t wait to hug my family again, but I couldn’t at first. It was terrible. I would put Purell on my hands, and they would do theirs and squeeze their hands, and then wash them.

About four days later, I finally got out of quarantine. We all hugged and they jumped on the couch. It was the best Easter of my life. While I was in the hospital, my husband never spoke to my children about the seriousness of my condition, but the older ones had an idea.]

I stay on a reclining chair in the living room because I can’t lie down yet. Charles insists on sleeping on the couch to be with me. In the morning, the kids rush to kiss me hello. We have watched movies together and they will entertain me. They did a bowling tournament for me, they organized a dance competition.

It’s not normal yet, but they all help. The main thing I feel is the relief. This Mother’s Day will feel like the first. You appreciate it even more.

– As said to Suzy Weiss

