The Chargers no longer have a Heisman Trophy winner on their list since Doug Flutie.

Today, however, they have a recipient of the “Academic Heisman”. The last recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy, in fact.

Justin Herbert was honored as the top college athlete in college football in December, a sign – with the near-perfect grade average he achieved in Oregon – that he will be able to handle the Xs-and -O to be an NFL Quarterback.

The problem is that this job is not as simple as A-B-C.

“When you find yourself in a game situation, it’s like,” Yeah, I know what to do when I see the looks, “said Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator for the Chargers. “But you have two and a half seconds to process 11 defending guys who are on the move to make the right decision.

“It’s going to be … when we put him on the grass and bring these guys back to the building, that will be the big thing.”

It will be the huge thing regarding the development of Herbert, a fairly complicated effort under the old standard.

But, with the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chargers are now responsible for virtually bringing their sought-after rookie and their next potential franchise quarterback to something as distant as Zoom.

“There is no way around this,” said coach Anthony Lynn. “Yeah, you prefer to be on the field. But, under the circumstances … we have to try to coach them as best we can. One team will do better than the other 31, and I hope that team is us.”

Besides, the Chargers don’t need Herbert to play right away. They plan to enter the season with Tyrod Taylor as starter and, if things go smoothly, stay with the veteran on the road to secure a winning season and a playoff spot.

But ultimately, if he is going to thrive in all that is expected from a No. 6 overall draft pick, Herbert will need a solid foundation, which must be laid during very uncertain times.

“Reading it and doing it is always different,” said the recruit. “This is one of the difficult things about this situation. But we have no control over it. We have to do what is best.

“I have always been proud to prepare, whether it be schoolwork or in the movie theater … I know I will do my best to pick up as much as I can. When that time comes when we go to the field, I know I will be ready. “

On Friday, the Chargers began their rookie mini-camp, an annual exercise designed to start teaching new players how life in the NFL works.

As with everything these days, the gathering takes place at a distance, depriving Herbert and the rest of the recruit class of the precious pictures that might have been available because the veterans are not present.

“You take all the reps in, especially if you are an early pick,” said security Derwin James. “Get those reps and be in class with the coaches [is important]. “

At the start of his third season, James recalled how this experience affected his rookie season which started in the first round and ended at the Pro Bowl.

And it’s not the only thing.

“Do the [work] with the strength and conditioning coach, “said James. “I feel like it helped me a lot in getting my body into the NFL form. All of this helped me get a head start on my rookie year. “

To appreciate the full significance of the shots – even those that don’t officially count – consider that the Chargers’ defensive coordinator, Gus Bradley, lamented this week that he didn’t play veteran Thomas Davis before the opening of 2019.

Bradley said the team could have served the linebacker by not using it in any of the four preseason games while trying to learn a new system. The result, noted Bradley, was a slow start for Davis in the regular season.

And it was not a rookie who was struggling to catch up, but a 14-season NFL veteran, with multiple Pro Bowl caps and a Super Bowl appearance.

Last week, Herbert drove from his family’s Oregon home to Orange County – a trip that took 15 hours due to a tractor-trailer accident – to continue training with the coach- local quarterback and former NFL player John Beck. He said he launched four or five times a week and lifted with a few other loaders.

He chatted with little butt Hunter Henry and wide catcher Keenan Allen to come together to execute routes. He and Scott Quessenberry plan to work on exchanges below the center, which Herbert did not do at university.

“It will give me a huge advantage in training camp, being just familiar with these guys and comfortable with these guys,” Herbert said, throwing at Henry and Allen. “Anything I can do now will be super beneficial.”

Yet another layer of this challenge remains Herbert’s ability to begin to find his place in this new environment. Organized team activities and early practices in training camps involve installing more than just basic programs.

As No. 7 overall pick in 2017, wide receiver Mike Williams missed it all during the offseason and training camp. A back injury forced him to stay on the sidelines until week 6 of the regular season.

“As a rookie, the OTAs and the training camp are when you somehow gain the respect of your teammates,” said Williams. “I missed all this time, all this time when I could show what I could do.”

When he finally made his debut, the Chargers had already suffered a streak of four consecutive losses and were trying to save their season. Williams ended up catching just 11 passes for 95 yards in 10 games.

When asked how Herbert could better settle, Williams replied, “Show it in practice,” an otherwise simple feeling that is anything but simple today.

As it stands, a freshman quarter known for his ability to get in and out of the pocket is already jostling, just two weeks after being drafted.

“It’s a whole different story,” said Steichen of the transition to the NFL. “The speed of the game, the simple fact of snuggling up, all that. … It will be interesting to see how it all goes. “