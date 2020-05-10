Burning property: a Spanish colonial gem shines in Pasadena

The late real estate master Boyd Smith once said that this Pasadena residence was the finest example of Spanish neo-colonial style in the architecturally robust city. Designed and built in 1928 by architect Harold J. Bissner, the renovated and restored two-story building retains period details such as the colored tile risers, the beamed ceilings and the terracotta floors in the Entrance. The old luminaires and the updated equipment are in conformity with the period.
The details
Location: 1981, rue San Pasqual, Pasadena, 91107
Ask for a price: $ 4.25 million
Year of construction: 1928
Living room: 4,362 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms
Lot size: 10677 square feet
Features: New interior doors and windows; restored walls and ceilings; new plumbing and electrical systems; cloakroom; formal lounge with fireplace; updated kitchen; office / den; dining terrace; loggia
About the area: In postal code 91107, based on 17 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 914,000, down 13.1% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.
Agent: Tim Durkovic, Douglas Elliman, (310) 738-8098
