Burning property: a Spanish colonial gem shines in Pasadena

The late real estate master Boyd Smith once said that this Pasadena residence was the finest example of Spanish neo-colonial style in the architecturally robust city. Designed and built in 1928 by architect Harold J. Bissner, the renovated and restored two-story building retains period details such as the colored tile risers, the beamed ceilings and the terracotta floors in the Entrance. The old luminaires and the updated equipment are in conformity with the period.

The details

Location: 1981, rue San Pasqual, Pasadena, 91107

Ask for a price: $ 4.25 million

Year of construction: 1928

Living room: 4,362 square feet, five bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 10677 square feet

Features: New interior doors and windows; restored walls and ceilings; new plumbing and electrical systems; cloakroom; formal lounge with fireplace; updated kitchen; office / den; dining terrace; loggia

About the area: In postal code 91107, based on 17 sales, the median price of single-family homes in March was $ 914,000, down 13.1% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Tim Durkovic, Douglas Elliman, (310) 738-8098

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]