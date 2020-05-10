Bashar Assad and his cousin Rami Makhlouf do not meet

In the hierarchical order of figures close to the leaders of the Syrian government, Rami Makhlouf operated at the top.

Arguably the richest businessman in the country with a fortune estimated at billions of dollars and the first cousin of President Bashar Assad, Makhlouf has become the ultimate insider.

It may be over.

Last week, Makhlouf, usually shy of the media, posted videos on Facebook showing him accusing personalities close to the mafia president on several occasions against his many commercial interests, from oil to telecommunications.

In a 15-minute video, Makhlouf appeared seated in front of a pile of logs in what appeared to be a basement and sprinkled his comments with quotes from the Koran. He plaintively addressed Assad saying, “Mr. President, “telling him he’s tired of the staff around his cousin” still putting me in the ring of charges … that I’m the bad guy. “

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2819609551407554&id=193899910712271&_rdr

He objected to millions of dollars in taxes and license fees, but said he would pay. Then in another 10 minute video, he complained that government officials arrested some of his employees.

The diffusion of the grievances opened the operation of an opaque government and the restricted circle which controls it.

The heart of the matter, according to US officials, is the dire economic situation in Syria: in recent months the government has staggered under overwhelming US sanctions. A tightening dollar in neighboring Lebanon has trapped about $ 30 billion in deposits from Syrian merchants who depend on Beirut’s banking system for doing business abroad; it accelerated the free fall of the Syrian pound to unprecedented levels. The coronavirus epidemic has further crippled an economy that is already alive.

“We attach great importance to it,” James Jeffrey, the US special representative for the engagement in Syria, said on Thursday in a press briefing.

Makhlouf’s behavior comes with Assad recognized as the winner of the nine-year civil war in Syria, but with little spoils: the Syrian pound has fallen in recent months at a rate 27 times lower than its value before the conflict, and sanctions and international stigma stifled reconstruction efforts. There is little hope that Russia and Iran – Assad’s main allies, both facing sanctions and now the economic devastation of the coronavirus – can do much to help.

Economic pressure has prompted the government to wage a large-scale anti-corruption campaign to bring funds to the country, as well as a crackdown on tax evasion. Mobile operator MTN has said it will meet and pay taxes.

Analysts and former officials say circumstances seem to have pushed Assad to recover billions of dollars that loyalist cadres had recovered even before the war. Makhlouf would be a prime target.

The Makhlouf, 50, has his hand in a dizzying array of industries – telecommunications, banking, airlines, tourism, newspapers, radio and television stations, real estate, oil and gas, agricultural products, duty free and elevator equipment. . Washington sanctioned him in 2008 for using “intimidation” and his links to Assad to “obtain unfair commercial benefits”, and described it in American Embassy cables as “the poster of Syria for corruption ”.

Many observers dispute the extent of its control over the economy, but there is no doubt that it exists at the intersection of family loyalties and sectarian considerations that have defined Syria’s patronage networks for nearly five decades. of the Assad family, said several Syrian businessmen and former government officials. departmental officials as well as the office of the president.

The Makhloufs were linked to then president Hafez Assad when he married Anisa, aunt of Rami Makhlouf. With the Syrian economy increasingly open to private enterprise, Bashar Assad’s father Hafez Assad has offered the family exclusive access to business opportunities, including duty-free shopping. This continued – and expanded – after the death of Hafez Assad in 2000, Makhlouf obtaining monopolies on hotels, tobacco and Syriatel, the first and now the largest mobile phone company in the country.

“People like him, they see Syria as a farm. Nothing has been done in Syria without him. It was impossible to do business, “said Ribal Assad, a son of Hafez Assad’s brother Rifaat, who was forced to flee with his family to Europe after a failed coup attempt in 1984.

In his May 1 video, Makhlouf said that Syriatel, the crown jewel of Makhlouf’s businesses, had been ordered to pay taxes and license fees in excess of $ 180 million. According to public records, Syriatel made 221 billion Syrian pounds, or about $ 170 million in revenue last year. He insists that the amount of tax is not fair and would hamper the charities of the company, which he claims account for 70% of its profits.

“I will not embarrass you, and I will not be a burden to you,” he said to Assad. He says he will pay the money but adds that Assad himself should make sure that the money is distributed to the country’s poor and not the pockets of government officials.

In the second video he posted two days later, his tone was more provocative, after learning that the authorities had arrested a number of Syriatel officials.

“The security services have started to arrest our employees. Did anyone expect security services to come to the businesses of Rami Makhlouf, who was their biggest supporter? He asked, warning Assad of “inevitable divine punishment”.

“Sir. Mr. President, the security services are beginning to infringe on people’s freedoms. They are your people. They are loyalists. They were with you and are with you.

The authorities have not been deterred and continue to demand that Syriatel make payments; the company missed a deadline of Tuesday to agree on a payment schedule.

The crash has shaken many Syrians regardless of their political tendencies: many point out that Makhlouf had little complaint about what he called “inhuman treatment” of the security services when he used them to scare his commercial rivals who did not want to give him a part. Others laugh at his claim for a tax rebate when his sons, who live in the United Arab Emirates, regularly splash their Instagram accounts with photos of what they call a #bosslife lifestyle with the required fleet of cars. luxury nearby.

The government has yet to take action, but the spat seem to confirm a schism among the country’s ruling elite.

“Bashar [Assad], when he wanted to reward someone, give someone a percentage of a deal, get certain goods for the country, he told Makhlouf to do so, “said a former Syrian government official who asked that his name withheld for fear of reprisals from authorities. . “Everything was done through Rami; it was a corridor you had to go through. “

At the start of the 2011 anti-government uprisings, protesters cried “Rami harami, Meaning thief, and spoke of him as the “piggy bank” of the Assads. Attention forced his brand change into a philanthropist. He created a charitable society under Syriatel which would devote profits to sponsorship of medical care and even salaries of pro-government fighters. He also distributed money and aid to thousands of Syrians – something that even his critics recognize.

Although he ostensibly left the business, Makhlouf retained an immense weight and amassed more thanks to the various militias which he sponsored. But the conflict has led to the emergence of new rivals in Makhlouf, including many businessmen and warlords less contaminated by the association with the punishable Assad government, said Jihad Yazigi, editor of the Syria Report, an economic magazine, in a telephone interview. Wednesday.

“You now see many other people, none of whom are close to Rami’s size in business terms, but who have fulfilled roles he could not fulfill, have made international transactions that he could not not do, “he said.

Syrian government moves reducing Makhlouf’s power had been at stake since last year. First, its militias were demobilized, apparently at the insistence of Russia; then came a report that his charity would be taken over by organizations linked to Assad’s wife, Asma, and that portions of Syriatel would be donated to the Martyrs Fund, a financial entity controlled by the Syrian military.

Then, in December, Syrian customs officials seized Makhlouf’s assets, accusing him of smuggling products through outside companies, including Abar Petroleum, a company based in the Lebanese capital, Beirut; they made another round of seizures in April. The case is pending.

“Rami Makhlouf is not a challenge for Assad unless Russia and Iran support him. I don’t see it as possible, ”said Jeffrey. “Again, it’s very difficult to assess where it’s going. We’re just watching carefully.”