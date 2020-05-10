Banksy’s new artwork appears in hospital in England

New Banksy painting appeared in England hospital on Wednesday, BBC News reports. The work shows a little boy playing with a nurse figurine, leaving his Batman and Spider-Man figurines in a basket of toys.

The nurse wears a face mask, a cape and an apron with the symbol of the Red Cross. His arm is outstretched like that of a Super hero.

Banksy left a note for the hospital staff saying, “Thank you for everything you do. Hope it brightens up the place a bit, even if it’s just black and white.”

The one square meter painting appeared at Southampton General Hospital in the city of Southampton in the south of England. He was suspended in collaboration with hospital officials outside the emergency department.

The BBC reports that the painting will remain in hospital until the fall when it is auctioned to raise funds for the National Health Service, the public health system in the United Kingdom.

Paula Head, CEO of the NHS Foundation Trust in Southampton, said her hospital “has been directly affected by the tragic loss of much loved and respected staff and friends”.

“(The painting) will be really appreciated by everyone at the hospital, because people have a busy time in their lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this work of art,” she said. “It will undoubtedly also be a huge boost for the morale of everyone who works and is cared for in our hospital.”