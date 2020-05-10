Angry customers force ice cream store to close one day after reopening

The owner of a Massachusetts ice cream parlor closed just a day after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic in response to anger from customers who abused a teenager.

Mark Lawrence, who has operated the Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor for 19 years in Mashpee, a small Cape Cod town, waited to reopen his shop under state restaurant guidelines until the holiday weekend mothers.

But Friday’s grand reopening has turned into a tough lesson for small business, according to Lawrence, who said FOX25 Boston that the frustrated customers of having to wait longer for their ice cream after the store is busy has dissipated their staff.

“One of my best workers resigned yesterday at the end of her shift,” he said. “But the words she was called and the language, you wouldn’t even say in the men’s locker room. And to tell a 17-year-old kid, they should be ashamed of themselves.”

As part of a new plan to keep customers and employees safe, Lawrence said he published on the shop Facebook page that all orders must be placed one hour in advance. However, many patrons did not follow the new rules, according to Lawrence, and seemed to forget their ways after weeks of social distancing.

“People forgot how to treat other humans in the six or seven weeks they were confined to their homes,” he told the station. “They don’t know how to respect other human beings.”

Lawrence said he would close the store to the general public until he presented a new operating plan.

Within hours of Lawrence’s decision to close, he received hundreds of messages of support from the community.

“I was very impressed with how patient and friendly your staff were,” wrote one user. “You were doing everything you could and I don’t blame you for not reopening. Be aware that there are many here who will support and accept your service, but we can get it. “

The show filled limited orders on Saturday, which Lawrence said was “a greatly improved operation” in an update on the store’s Facebook page. He said customers “followed the rules and it worked,” with orders placed more than an hour in advance, and some even the day before.

“We will continue to modify our efforts and end up trying to open at full speed,” said Lawrence. wrote. “Thank you for the incredible outpouring of love and support from so many. It really means a lot to me right now. “

Under Governor Charlie Baker’s house stay order, restaurants have been able to provide take-out service while food services are temporarily prohibited to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Non-essential business closings and home stay order stay in effect until May 18 at least.

Nearly 77,000 cases of coronavirus and 4,840 deaths were reported on Saturday in Massachusetts, according to state health department data.