Andre Harrell dies: Mariah Carey and John Legend mourn the music

Passionate people have described him as impeccable, visionary and “pure class”. For some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B, Andre Harrell, founder of Uptown Records, personified the best of people behind the scenes in music.

Harrell died Friday at the age of 59, the Associated Press reported. He built the careers of artists like Jodeci and Mary J. Blige and was also known as the executive who gave Sean Combs his first break.

The artists who became beginners in the golden 90s from the age of board sports and the integration of R&B offered gratitude and condolences. “Whether we know it or not, it has had a huge influence on the R & B / hip-hop that my generation grew up loving,” wrote John Legend on Twitter. “He has signed and mentored so many great artists, made so much good music, helped shape culture.” Mariah Carey tweeted an emotional farewell and filled with emojis: “My heart is breaking.”

Missy Elliott described her meeting with Harrell in the 1990s and how he always encouraged her to write music. “Your name is high,” she tweeted. “Whenever you saw me, you told me to keep writing!”

Others followed suit, many with sincere photos of behind-the-scenes moments with the producer:

“You were the start for a lot and a real positive energy through it all,” wrote Usher on Instagram. “Greetings KING !!”

“The guy who was always humbly [calling] the shots with all the good ideas, ”said Erykah Badu. “I salute one of the most intelligent visionaries of the culture of our time.”

“INSPIRING is not just a word to throw away. He was a true pioneer and visionary, my heart goes out to his family today, especially to his son, ”wrote filmmaker Robert Townsend.

“He had flawless vision … He was pure class,” said rapper MC Hammer. “His energy, his confidence and his booty [were] contagious.”

Senator Kamala Harris and the Rev. Al Sharpton paid tribute to Harrell on Twitter, while rapper Swizz Beats posted several memories of him on Instagram. Questlove’s Instagram features a long article about a man who “redefined the party!”

Harrell began his career at Def Jam Records under co-founder Russell Simmons. On Saturday, Simmons called Harrell a “best friend” and praised him for his altruism in an industry that is not always known for his kindness.

“Many can say they are successful because Andre Harrell gave them their start,” wrote Simmons. “He was so loved because he made a living by exalting others.”

