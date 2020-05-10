10 best videos of Little Richard

Little Richard turned American culture upside down from the mid-1950s with a set of scorched earth performances recorded, in concert, in film and on television. The high-flying pianist, born Richard Penniman, shouted, shouted and tapped his keys as he tore ecstatic R&B songs, including “Long Tall Sally”, “Tutti Frutti” and “Rip It Up”. Teenagers from Westwest have erupted – and furrowed-eyed parents have wondered if they are witnessing the end of civilized culture. (They were.)

Below are 10 exciting examples of Little Richard that define not only the sound of rock’n’roll, but also its appearance and style.

“The girl can’t help her”

One of the first rock’n’roll movies, “The Girl Can’t Help It” with Jayne Mansfield and musicians such as Gene Vincent, Eddie Cochran, Les Treniers and Fats Domino. The film was named for the song of the same name by Little Richard, about a woman so sexy that “If she passes and the menfolks are absorbed (she can’t help it, the girl can’t help it. ) / If she winks her eyes and the slices of bread become toast (she can’t help it, the girl can’t help it). Little Richard’s performance in this film, which was released in England in 1957, would have helped put a young John Lennon on its way.

“Long Tall Sally”

A year earlier, Little Richard’s charisma marked him as an interpreter who rode as regularly as his pompadour. As in the 1956 film “Don’t Knock the Rock”, “Long Tall Sally” showcases his confident and gospel voice. The song was recorded at Cosimo Matassa’s New Orleans studio with producer Bumps Blackwell, and its success helped revive the fortune of Los Angeles-based Specialty Records founded a decade earlier. The single spent 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard R&B charts that year and peaked at # 6 on the pop charts. Its cross success was among the defining moments of rock ‘n’ roll’s commercial potential.

“Tutti Frutti”

Little Richard’s success was also recorded in New Orleans. Written by him and songwriter Dorothy LaBostrie in 1955, it was his calling card. With his ridiculous, almost meaningless lyrics, but his thrilling rhythm and delivery, “Tutti Frutti” helped to codify the notion that “a-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-wop-bam-boom ! “ opening a song could be as dizzyingly romantic as a Shakespeare sonnet. But could he carry a whole film? This undated screen test suggests yes.

“Good God Miss Molly”

“Good Golly, Miss Molly” reached No. 4 on the Billboard pop charts in 1957. This proves that it was not a fluke. And that if he didn’t cut his hair, he would grow vertically, not horizontally.

“Tear it”

Playing in a tight-fitting suit and without his piano, this early 1960s UK performance of a short-lived television show he hosted highlights Little Richard’s mewing and hopping octave voice . The clip also shows the strange rock’n’roll racial dynamic of the time: the singer seems to be the only black person in the room. He is supported by an all white group and they all perform for what appears to be an all white crowd.

“Send me love” “

This 1966 television performance of a song recorded in the same sessions as “The Girl Can’t Help Him” ​​illustrates Richard the Belter, a man who could compete with any soul singer on the planet. Shot for French television, this magnificent close-up shows an artist lost to follow-up, on the move.

Tom Jones and Little Richard Medley

Tom Jones had a TV show in 1969, and apparently by then Little Richard had started investing in wigs. They team up here for a nostalgic mix.

“Crazy chain”

A man apparently delighted to have a camera pointed at him, Little Richard was a regular presence on television shows hosted by Mike Douglas, Tom Snyder, Merv Griffin, Johnny Carson and David Letterman. Here, the artist performs a song made popular by Aretha Franklin. In 1970, Little Richard’s appearances on the charts were rare, but his voice was more powerful than ever, as was his hairstyle.

“Good God Miss Molly”

This wild video is taken from what appears to be a local television program called “Barry Richards Presents”. He sees Little Richard, supported by a group called Jamul, spinning “Good Golly, Miss Molly” on his head. Her performance starts at 2:43.

“Lucille”

Like most of Little Richard’s studio hits, “Lucille” was animated by the urgent hammering of the drummer’s genius Earl Palmer. This 1973 sequence suggests that by then Palmer’s beats were increased by Little Richard’s double-fisted keyboard army and at least two percussionists. On the style side, the artist lays the foundation for the Prince ensemble.

“Rubber duck”

It speaks for itself.