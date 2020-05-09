Yankees’ Miguel Andujar waits to return to baseball again

While waiting for the return of baseball is the hardest part for fans, players, coaches, scouts and front office types during the coronavirus pandemic, this is nothing new for Miguel Andujar.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, he was able to lean on last year.

Instead of preparing to open a delightful three-game series against the Red Sox on Friday night at Yankee Stadium, Andujar remains in Tampa, preparing for the MLB and the Players Association to find a way to shorten the season.

“I miss it a lot. You highlighted that I missed so much time last year and stirred for several months and now we have to wait, ” Andujar wrote to The Post on Thursday in an email exchange.

After a sensational rookie year in which Andujar hit .297 with 27 homers, 92 RBI, posted an .865 OPS and played in 149 games, 2019 was almost a complete washout.

In the third game of the season on March 31, Andujar injured his right shoulder while diving into third base in the fourth in a 7-5 loss to the dismal Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Moved to the injured list on April 1, Andujar missed the next 28 games.

When he returned, Andujar started nine games at third, hit 0.088 (3 for 34), failed a circuit or a run, and posted an OPS of 0.203. Obviously something was wrong with his shoulder and he was diagnosed with a torn right labrum and had end of season surgery on May 20. and a .271 OPS.

This led to Gio Urshela being called up for Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre and he played so well last year that he entered spring training as a favorite to be the third baseman of the day opening hours.

“I just have to keep a positive frame of mind,” wrote Andujar. “We are in a situation that no one can control, so they now know how to keep a positive mindset and be ready for baseball when the time comes.”

While Andujar waits, he does so knowing that the shoulder has healed well.

“I feel good. I work five days a week to build strength, work with coaches, exercise and do my best to stay strong,” wrote Andujar. “It’s been almost a year since my injury and I feel 100%. I’m very happy where I am physically. For a while I was training away from (Steinbrenner Field) with a coach, hitting and staying sharp. I’m back at the resort doing everything what I can to prepare. “

With Urshela coming from an All Star type season with the bat and being an excellent defender, Andujar could consider receiving playing time at several positions, two of which he has almost no experience with.

“I am ready to play wherever the team needs me. I’m ready to play, period. I continued to prepare to play any position I was asked to, ” said Andujar, who played several games in shortened spring training in the left field and one at first base.

Of course, it can also be used as DH.

“I consider that there are a number of doors open for me,” said Andujar. “These are all opportunities for me to play and I will try to take advantage of everything presented to me.”

What was definitely presented to Andujar is something he recently experienced: playing the waiting game.