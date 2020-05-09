What researchers can learn from younger COVID-19 patients

These are the cases that stand out because they do not seem to correspond to the coronavirus scheme: a 32-year-old nurse died of COVID-19 after spending several days on a ventilator at the Harbor-UCLA medical center. A 25-year-old pharmacy technician who appeared to be in good health died of COVID-19 in a house in Riverside County.

Just ask yourself: is coronavirus more dangerous for younger people than scientists initially thought?

When the epidemic took off in Wuhan, China, there was a distinct trend: the older the patient, the higher the risk of death. And as the virus has spread around the world, this trend seemed to continue. A study published in the Lancet medical journal, which analyzed more than 70,000 cases from January to February, revealed that the mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in their 30s was 0.15%, compared to 13.4% for those aged 80 and more.

But primary care physicians in the United States have noted strange and often alarming conditions among young victims, including patients in their 30s and 40s die of beatings after experiencing only mild symptoms of COVID-19. Children and teens ended up in hospital intensive care units with symptoms of a rare inflammatory syndrome called Kawasaki disease that may be related to COVID-19, according to a bulletin released this week by the New York Department of Health.

For now, cases like these remain disparate pieces of a much larger puzzle. As scientists deepen, they hope to learn more about the role of age as a risk factor for COVID-19 and why the disease is so dangerous for the elderly.

But in the meantime, they find that young victims are always more the exception than the rule, even in the United States. Here’s a look at what they know so far and what they’re still trying to find out.

Age is a factor in death, but no infections

Scientists generally agree that with regard to age, the coronavirus does not appear to discriminate, although determining the rate of infection will require much more widespread testing than has been done so far.

“Anyone, at any age, can be infected,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist at UCLA. “But we see very different results in what happens after people get infected.”

As the pandemic increased, the risk of ending up in the hospital or dying remained significantly higher for older adults – a trend that becomes even clearer over time.

Shortly after the creation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitor coronavirus activity in the United States, he found that for the week ending March 21, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate for those 65 and over was 10.4 per 100,000 people, compared to 1.9 hospitalization per 100,000 people aged 18 to 49 years. By May 2, the two numbers had increased significantly – to 162.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 seniors and 26.2 per 100,000 younger adults – but the gap remained large.

COVID-19 hospitalization rates are lower in California, but they follow the same trend. The most recent figures from the CDC COVID-NET The surveillance network indicates that 56.9 out of 100,000 Californians aged 65 and over were hospitalized for COVID-19, compared to 10.9 out of 100,000 Californians aged 18 to 49 years.

In many infectious disease outbreaks, such as seasonal flu, the very young and the very old are most at risk of serious illness and death. Researchers are still puzzled as to why the COVID-19 regimen is so one-sided, as infected children usually have only mild symptoms of the disease.

One potential explanation is that children’s immune systems are too immature to trigger the massive inflammatory response that can lead to septic shock, organ failure, and other complications in some COVID-19 patients, experts say.

Another hypothesis is that there are so many other types of mild coronavirus circulating among children that they have some kind of partial immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the one that causes COVID-19.

But Brewer said that so far there is no solid evidence that this is the case. If it were, he said, the virus would not spread as easily in children as it did in the elderly.

“This virus is basically spread like a virus that has a susceptible population.” Said Brewer. “For the age difference, yes, I think there is another explanation.”

Once found, he added, it could “give us important information about what’s going on with this virus.”

The evolution of a country’s outbreak depends on the age of its population

The spread of the epidemic and the toll it has varied from country to country, said Jennifer Beam Dowd, demographer and social epidemiologist at the University of Oxford. This is due to a wide variety of factors, from the intensity of testing at the time of foreclosure orders and the way the disease first entered a country.

A key factor is the age structure of the population – how many are elderly, how many are young and how many fill the categories in between.

Take Italy, a country of just over 60 million people that has suffered nearly 30,000 deaths so far (compared to just over 4,600 deaths in China, where 1.4 billion people live. ).

The odds may have been against Italy because its population is older: around 23% of its citizens are 65 or older, according to the United Nations world population data. In China, on the other hand, only 12% of citizens are elderly (and in the United States, it is almost 17%). With COVID-19, assuming all ages are infected at a similar rate, an older population is likely to mean more deaths, and this appears to have held up in Italy, where more than 95% of deaths had occurred in patients 60 and over, according to the data from the Italian monitoring group COVID-19.

In one study published in the National Academy of Sciences Proceedings, Dowd and his colleagues used models to explore how countries with populations of similar size but different age structures would fare in an epidemic of coronavirus. Assuming a constant infection rate and using the age-specific mortality rates observed in Italy, they predicted that Brazil, where 2% of the population is at least 80, would have three times more deaths than Nigeria, where only 0.2% of the population is over 80 years old. (Brazil has about 210 million inhabitants, slightly more than the 196 million in Nigeria.)

Interactions between people of different age groups can also play a role in life and death, said Dowd. For example, in Italy, the elderly are more likely to live with their adult children than in other countries – and even if they don’t, they often live close enough to share meals regularly, the Italian colleagues at Dowd told him.

There appear to be fewer such intergenerational contact points in Germany, and the death toll has been significantly lower: around 7,400 deaths. until there on more than 169,000 cases. (This despite the fact that the population of Germany is about a third larger than that of Italy.)

“We think this could be one of the important differences,” said Dowd.

In many countries, the coronavirus appears to have circulated undetected among young people before making the leap to the elderly and causing enough serious illness and death to be noticed. This is a problem, as it could give the virus a chance to quietly solidify its bridgehead. But if an epidemic can be identified while it is still contained in this younger and less vulnerable population, a separation between generations could serve as a protective buffer.

Strong social ties between generations are a very healthy phenomenon under normal circumstances, said Dowd. But in pandemics, “it could be that [older] population at risk. “

Age considerations can shed light on how authorities mitigate the spread of disease not only across international borders but also between local areas with very different social and demographic structures, she said.

When it comes to deploying more widespread systemic tests, “we may really want to target people in the life situations most at risk,” she said.

What does “age” really mean?

At a very basic level, age is basically a drop in the body’s ability to regenerate, said Brewer.

“We can no longer repair ourselves and our cells at a rate that we can when we are younger,” he said. “Not only does it affect things like our bones and hearts, it also affects our immune system.”

The bodies of the elderly may simply be less able to handle the virus. But this declining function is often accompanied by a multitude of common chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and hypertension, and these could put a COVID-19 patient at higher risk of serious disease or of death, regardless of age, said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of epidemiology and biostatistics at UC San Francisco.

“It is difficult to disentangle the two,” she said. “You don’t know if it’s heart disease – or if it’s old.”

For example, people under the age of 60 account for a larger share of COVID-19 deaths in the United States than in Europe, said Bibbins-Domingo, and “we may have more people with illnesses heart at a younger age than they do in these other places. ”

The separation of these factors is an important step in the fight against the disease, according to scientists. This is because many of these chronic health conditions are more prevalent in minority and disadvantaged communities.

In fact, if COVID-19 patients hospitalized in an area are slightly younger than expected, this could be a sign to look for these health disparities, said Dowd.

“It’s probably an interesting part of the story here,” she said.

A Times analysis found that young black and Latino Californians die from COVID-19 at higher rates than their white and Asian counterparts. This model is repeated across state borders, as public health data show.

“We often talk about it as accelerated aging,” said Dowd. The deeply disadvantaged in their forties might have the same biological profile as the more privileged in their sixties, for example, “so it’s kind of an interesting lens to think about.”

In this way, COVID-19 highlights the racial and socioeconomic health disparities in the country, according to scientists.

Does the particular cost of coronavirus in elderly patients muddy these problems – or does it help to clarify them?

“The answer is both,” said Brewer.

What more detailed age data could reveal

The big unknown is which age groups spread the virus the most, said Dr. Theo Vos, epidemiologist at the University of Washington. Understanding this could help health officials decide when certain institutions, such as schools and colleges, can reopen safely.

Finding the answer will require more aggressive contact tracing (to identify patterns of disease transmission) and much more widespread antibody testing (to identify people without realizing it). It is likely that many young people who have had the disease are not counted because their symptoms were mild, Vos said. Monitoring and testing would solve this problem.

In the United States and many other countries, scientists will also need more accurate age data on COVID-19 patients, said Dowd. Sometimes the age groups are narrow (65 to 74 years) and sometimes they span several decades (18 to 49 years). The differences between young adults and those in their forties are hard to see when they are all grouped together. Smaller age ranges would also facilitate the combination of data from different jurisdictions, the current ranges of which often do not match perfectly.

Fortunately, scientists are already collaborates at assemble age and other demographic information on COVID-19 patients from many different countries.