UCLA softball in full swing with the return of the Olympians

No need to hang around too long this Friday afternoon, UCLA softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said jokingly. The message from this conference call was clear: Rachel Garcia and Bubba Nickles are back.

The Olympians will join the Bruins next season while continuing to train with the American team for the postponed Tokyo Games. After the COVID-19 pandemic stopped defending the national title of UCLA, disrupted the Olympic Games and divided the Bruins during a period of quarantine and uncertainty, the announcement by Team USA on Thursday was a “comeback” welcome to the discouraged team, Inouye-Perez told me.

“Not only to allow them to graduate from UCLA and stick to their academic plan, but to bring them back with their teammates, they won a national championship and have the ability to defend the title, c ‘is something that we have just been on a very big summit for so many reasons,’ said Inouye-Perez. “There is energy, excitement and camaraderie with these two and what they bring to UCLA softball.”

Garcia and Nickles were already to join the team after the Olympics, if the Games had gone as planned. With the Tokyo Olympics rescheduled from July 23 to August 8, 2021, there was concern as to whether the three current university athletes on the United States’ softball list – Nickles, Garcia and Dejah Mulipola, Arizona wide receiver – needed to take a second year away from college if they wanted to keep their Olympic aspirations.

Inouye-Perez said she had conversations with US softball staff to find the best common ground so that players could keep their spot on the national team, complete their final years of college eligibility and graduate .

The solution will be to train players with their university teams during the season and then join the United States team for periodic training camps if necessary before the Games. This could mean training or missing games for the Bruins, recognized Inouye-Perez, but the compromise showed that USA Softball could “look at the big picture”.

“Super exciting to be able to do both,” said Garcia, “to represent the two teams and just come out and finish this past year on a high.”

While UCLA ran in the non-conference season with a 25-1 record, Garcia and Nickles participated in the American team’s pre-Olympic tour. As one of the youngest players on a roster that included Olympic medalists Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott and UCLA graduates Ally carda and Delaney Spaulding, Nickles observed how disciplined veteran players were to stick to specific routines. They got up early. They journaled or read regularly. They fell asleep early.

Pitcher Rachel Garcia high-fives UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez after the final of the 2018 Los Angeles Regional Final. The Bruins defeated Cal State Fullerton 6-4. (Steve Gazzulo / for the Times)

“It really helped them feel completely right when we were training or playing, and I thought it was the coolest thing about it,” said 22-year-old Nickles. “Personally, I try to do it even in quarantine and I am just in the situation we are in now.”

Garcia and Nickles bring power to a Bruins team that already has championship potential. UCLA ranked # 1 in final polls after shortened launcher-boosted coronavirus season Megan Faraimo’s the rise to full-time ace and the rapid maturity of these first-year students as outfielder Maya Brady.

Faraimo was Softball America’s pitcher of the year in 2020 with a GPA of 0.85 and 149 strikeouts in 90 1/3 of a inning. She will share time again with Garcia, two-time national player of the year, who also won the 2019 Honda Cup as the most outstanding female athlete in all NCAA sports.

Brady entered the outside field as a longtime inside field player, but has adapted to the central field position, where Nickles had started the last three years. Brady, Softball America’s first year player of the year, led the Bruins with seven home runs in the short season; Nickles led the team in 2019 with 18 circuits.

Managing extensive training is nothing new for Inouye-Perez, who has coached 32 NFCA All-Americans in his first 13 seasons at UCLA. She’s already expecting great things for next year.

“It will be a great list, but we are very experienced and the program is really focused on what is best for the team,” said Inouye-Perez, “and Rachel and Bubba [can] certainly, really, be able to say that they are the best for this team. “