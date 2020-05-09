“They’re doing it for politics”: Trump says some Democrats don’t want the economy to recover

The president made a similar suggestion earlier on Friday, implying that state and local Democratic officials continued to apply coronavirus restrictions, designed to curb the spread of the disease, simply to hinder his re-election campaign. Again, he did not provide evidence to support his claim.

“I’ll tell you, look at some cases, some people think they are doing it for politics. We are going there again. But they think they are doing it because it will hurt me, the more it will take me time to – hurt me in the election, the longer it will take to open up, “Trump Told “Fox & Friends.”

“And I can see part of that, because some of these – some of these people are unrealistic,” he continued. “They’re ridiculous. I’ve looked at a few states that are absolutely ridiculous. But in the end, people force it. I see what’s going on.”

The president’s remarks were made the same day that the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that American employers had lost 20.5 million jobs in April, bringing the country’s unemployment rate to 14.7%, its highest level since the Great Depression.

Throughout the pandemic, Trump vigorously advocated for the reopening of the country and advocated that Americans begin to resume a normal life, frequently contradicting the advice of his own administration and the advice of public health experts.

Last month, president urged protesters to “FREE” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia – all states where injured residents had challenged strict mitigation measures to rally against lockdown directives issued by governors Democrats.

Since then, Trump has announced his intention to redirect the administration’s efforts to fight the epidemic to revive the economy. He has repeatedly supported that “the cure cannot be worse than the problem itself,” and announced on Wednesday that the White House Coronavirus task force would focus on “SECURITY AND OPENING OUR COUNTRY AGAIN.”