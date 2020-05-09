The opening of fans of the SoFi Stadium less brings a feeling of emptiness

On a sunny November day in 2016, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and other dignitaries grabbed shovels and formally opened a new Inglewood stadium. The site was to be completed in three years at a cost of $ 2.6 billion.

Massive rains have been accused of delaying construction, and in 2017 the completion date was pushed back to 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Rams officials say construction of the SoFi stadium – now estimated at $ 5 billion – remains on schedule for the start of the next NFL season.

But will the 70,240-seat stadium be full of fans, empty, or somewhere in between for the Rams’ opening game on September 13 against the Dallas Cowboys?

The NFL released its schedule this week, but the pandemic makes everything tentative, including the Rams’ home games against the Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals.

Singer Taylor Swift was scheduled to open the stadium with concerts on July 25 and 26, but last month they were postponed to 2021. The first event currently scheduled for the stadium is a concert by Kenny Chesney on August 1.

California Governor Gavin Newsom this week expressed doubts that the sports arenas could be filled until there is a vaccine.

With the suspension of the Major League Baseball, NBA, NHL and MLS seasons, various scenarios have been proposed on how the leagues could restart, including playing in stadiums without supporters.

Rams coach Sean McVay declined to speculate on the possibility of the situation at the new stadium on Friday. When asked if he could imagine what it would look like, however, he made reference to the 2009 season he spent as an assistant coach with the defunct UFL Florida Tuskers.

“It was as if we hadn’t played in front of many fans in some of these situations,” he joked. “So it sounds a lot like practice. … If that’s what it is, we will just be grateful to play in any form or mode. “

The Rams refused a request for a senior official to deal with the possible scenarios and contingencies that the team discussed. This week, Goodell sent a memo to general managers and club presidents asking them not to comment publicly.

“Uninformed commentary speculating on how individual clubs or the league will deal with a range of hypothetical contingencies serves no constructive purpose and confuses fans and business partners, complicates the operation of other clubs and diverts attention of the careful planning that is needed now, “said a memo.

The Rams have been selling subscriptions since March 2018.

Following the pandemic, the team extended the subscription payment deadline to June 1 in March. She also continued to come up with a plan that included the possibility of spreading payments until October.

The NFL reportedly distributed a memo to all teams in March with talking points regarding refunds to season ticket holders if the games were canceled. In a letter to season ticket holders, the Rams addressed canceled games and other issues.

“If a match is canceled and cannot be rescheduled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from participating [for example, if a public authority restricts gatherings to no more than a small number of people], and you are a Rams Season Ticket member, you will receive a prorated refund of the purchase price of your subscription for all games concerned, or the option to credit this amount for future playoffs or full season subscriptions of the season regular for the 2021 season, “said the letter. “For example, if two games were not played in the 2020 season, you will receive a refund or credit for the face value of your tickets for the two games lost.”

In addition, the Rams said in a statement Thursday that “If the games are canceled or played without spectators, tickets purchased directly from the Rams or through Ticketmaster for home games will be refunded within 30 days of the cancellation or the decision to play without spectators “.

Earlier in the week, the Associated Press reported that the NFL had prepared a uniform baseline for full refunds for tickets purchased directly from clubs. Goodell wrote in a memo that “all clubs will have a policy in place that, if a game is canceled or played in conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club [i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans] will be able to receive a full refund or apply the amount paid for a future ticket purchase directly from the club. “

With the NFL facilities closed, the Rams’ players participated in a virtual off-season program that will continue until June 26.

Their perspectives vary on the possibility of playing games without crowds.

“Not ideal,” said quarterback Jared Goff last month. “Not what you want to do. And I understand that there are a lot of bigger implications right now, when it comes to the health of the world, but I know it’s not the vision we had when we moved to LA And I know that isn’t that vision that Mr. Kroenke ultimately had, but if that’s what it is, we have to ride with it. “

Security John Johnson wondered if crowd noise would be channeled through empty stadiums. Receiver Cooper Kupp said a fanless game would take players back to their childhood.

“It’s kind of nostalgic thinking that you can play a game like that at this level,” said Kupp, “but, obviously … the energy that fans bring to a football stadium – there is nothing like that.

“So, [I] kind of have mixed feelings[s] about that. It will be very interesting if it is that. “