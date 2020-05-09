The key to the success of the Sam Darnold Jets is much more difficult in the midst of coronaviruses

The Jets’ most dominant narrative since the end of the 2019 NFL season has to do with how 2020 must be Sam Darnold’s time to finally elevate his game and that of his teammates around him.

The Jets quarterback is entering its third season and, for the first time, its second consecutive year with the same head coach and attacking system. If the third overall choice in the 2018 project is not going to make the kind of leap that a third global choice must make, then does it become fair to wonder if it will ever happen?

Here’s the catch, though: without players around a quarterback – especially a solid offensive line to protect it – how can we expect it to flourish?

For his first two seasons, Darnold did not have enough protection in front of him or offensive weapons around him to succeed.

That, the Jets and each of their success-hungry fans hope to be different this season – largely because of their aggressive transformation from the offensive line, with four new starters expected by the start of the season.

During a frenzied six-day period when free admission began in March, general manager Joe Douglas tore the offensive line at its foundation and started again.

Douglas’ first order of business was to sign George Fant’s 6 foot 6 inch 325 pound tackle on March 16. A day later, the former Broncos center Connor McGovern was signed, as was former Panthers guard Greg Van Roten. Then they reinstated guard Alex Lewis, who appears to be the only starter to return.

The last piece of the grand reconstruction came with the 11th pick in total in the 2020 NFL draft, when Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton was selected.

So the shopping was done. Now comes the difficult part: making sure that all these new pieces come together well enough so that Darnold is properly protected and that the ball carrier Le’Veon Bell never again puts down an average of 3.2 meters per race as he l did last season.

To complicate this challenge of putting together this puzzle for Jets coach Adam Gase and his line assist Frank Pollack, we are navigating through COVID-19 restrictions that prevent players from surrounding themselves with off-season until further notice.

Of course, every team in the league faces the same restrictions and challenges, but not all NFL teams expect four new starters on their offensive line.

It is quite difficult and delicate for a new offensive line to freeze under normal circumstances which include an off-season program, a mini-camp and OTAs. Consider that these four new Jets starters have not yet met and will not know until who knows when.

“Everyone is facing this situation together,” Fant said when calling Zoom on Thursday with reporters. “We have to find a way to make it work and keep working. It’s very difficult. The offensive line game is to be together and to be on one page, and we have a kind of brand new room. We’re doing almost everything right now. We talk, get to know each other.

“But it’s not really going to settle down until we all get together and find out about each other’s personalities, get on the field together, get on the grass, and find out how everyone plays.” “

Whenever this happens, the first order of business for Pollack is to decide which sides Becton and Fant will play.

Becton started 21 of his last 23 games in Louisville with a left tackle, although he played on the right side in his first year. Fant has made it clear that he is in the best position to tackle left tackle, although he too has played on both sides.

A common denominator in the two new bookends of the Jets is their respective raw talent.

Becton has only 21 years and three years of college under his belt.

Although he’s been in the NFL for three seasons, Fant is new to the game, having played a single year of college football as a close end at Western Kentucky after completing his college basketball career there. When Fant arrived in Seattle, he was converted to tackle, but has only started 24 of his 46 league games, including seven in each of the last two seasons.

So both are development actors, but with significant advantages.

“I think the good things about the two of us are that we are really raw and really athletic,” said Fant.

Fant even went so far as to say that he thought he was “capable” of reaching the “All-Pro” level, adding: “I just have to go out and prove it now. I feel like this is just the start for me. “

The Jets need a fresh start for Fant, Becton and their whole new line of offense to help lead to the onset of stardom for Darnold. Otherwise, something went terribly wrong.