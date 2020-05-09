The coronavirus crisis has hurt the European economy: champagne?

The pop of a champagne cork: In the world, but perhaps especially in France, few things symbolize conviviality and celebration better than the overflowing of fine bubbles and the tinkling of raised glasses. But the coronavirus crisis has changed all that.

Since France has been almost completely closed since March 17, large festive gatherings such as weddings disappeared overnight, restaurants and hotels are closed, export markets have cratered and one of the most the country’s most iconic suffered a sales slump.

The pandemic has brought disastrous predictions of the deepest recession in post-war Europe. According to this week’s forecast, the economies of 27 European Union countries will decline 7.4% this year, the largest decline in the history of the bloc.

In the midst of a wider economic danger, dozens of popular European regional specialties – each evoking local pride, cultural heritage and meticulous tradition – are enjoying enormous success.

“Champagne is the drink for celebrations,” said Eric Marzec, analyst for the market research firm IRI. “And the French are not in the mood to celebrate.”

In France, the list of world famous specialties threatened by the epidemic includes foie gras – duck or goose liver – and Armagnac, the aromatic brandy produced in the south-west of the country.

In Italy devastated by coronaviruses, the pandemic endangers emblematic offers such as buffalo mozzarella. In Germany, Oktoberfest, the Bavarian beer giant, has been canceled for the first time since World War II.

In times of pandemics, lamenting the plight of luxury goods like champagne can seem shocking. But behind the high-end image of these products, there are not only many lives and livelihoods, but also a sense of national heritage.

Champagne holds a special place in the French imagination – and the annals of the bureaucracy of the European Union. According to the rules of the block, sparkling wine is not champagne unless it comes from the Reims region, about 90 miles northeast of Paris. Many other foods and beverages across the continent are also legally protected from imitators.

According to IRI, which tracks the purchasing habits of the French, direct purchases of champagne by consumers in stores have fallen by up to 55% compared to previous years. Some estimates place the overall drop in indirect sales, via hotels, restaurants and exports, at nearly 80%.

No one knows how or when the industry could recover.

“In April, it was a disaster,” said Jean-Marie Barillère, co-chair of the Champagne Committee, an industrial group. “And I think it will be a disaster in May. And after that, it’s hard to know. “

In Italy, sales of mozzarella di bufala, or creamy buffalo milk mozzarella, fell nearly 40% as pizzerias, restaurants and hotels were forced to close nationwide on March 10, said Pier Maria Saccani, president of the Consortium for Mozzarella di Bufala Campana DOP.

“An immediate stop overnight caused a lot of damage,” said Saccani, particularly for a product like mozzarella that has a short shelf life. “We had to look for other distribution channels because when you have such a fresh product, you have to distribute it.”

The Consortium represents around 90 producers of mozzarella, most of them in the southern region of Campania near Naples, who meet the requirements of a protected designation of origin. About 35% of the 50,000 tonnes of mozzarella they produce each year is exported to countries like France, Germany and the United States, which means ground theft and uncertainty about truck transportation – especially at the start of the health crisis – contributed more to the early losses.

The industry also has around 350,000 buffaloes raised in southern Italy which still need to be cared for.

“The animals produce milk every day – there is no tap,” said Saccani.

The buffalo, which has a uniform dark brown coat and symmetrical light brown horns that grow away from their faces, has been bred in Campania and around Campania for 1000 years. The males weigh about 1,700 pounds on average. Monks in the countryside near Naples began using their milk to make cheese around the year 1200, according to the Consortium.

Therefore, mozzarella di bufala unites the territory and represents a sort of business card for the region, with emblematic images such as Mt. Vesuvius, mozzarella, and Pompeii are all connected in people’s minds, said Saccani.

The regional government has allocated around € 19 million in financial aid to bison breeders, but the mozzarella producers themselves have not received any special government aid. Normally, summer is the busiest season of the year for mozzarella sales, as Italians and tourists flock to outdoor restaurants and pizzerias, but prospects for this year remain uncertain.

“The situation is still evolving,” said Saccani. “We have yet to see what new consumer habits will be and how it will affect our industry.”

In Champagne – the region, not the drink – the atmosphere was bleak as the producers tried to navigate in uncertainty. Barillette said producers have taken advantage of some government financial support programs while placing some temporarily unemployed workers.

But the management of the vineyard requires vigilance. The weather this spring became unusually hot, which made the vines grow faster. The workers therefore went to the fields earlier than usual to start caring for the vines and pruning while wearing masks and respecting the rules of social distancing.

Champagne stocks require regular attention, as it is a product carefully built over several years. The bottles must be turned during their fermentation. Yeast and sugar should be added and filtered later.

Foreign tourists, who return home with edible and drinkable souvenirs, will probably be banned this summer, the borders having to remain closed, warned French President Emmanuel Macron.

In Champagne Lanson, a house dating back to 1760, work had just ended on a new reception area which would have opened this summer to welcome guests and host events.

Lanson also has the only vineyard within the city limits of Reims, allowing visitors to see how the grapes are grown and to directly visit the production facilities. But it’s unclear when the resort can accommodate tourists, even domestic ones, as Reims is in the “red zone” of France – a designation that means coronavirus rates are the highest, requiring reopening dates later.

Thibault Marronnier, the North American director of Lanson, said there was a spirit of camaraderie because some employees who normally work in sales and marketing have agreed to work in the fields.

In all Champagne, the memory of the First World War is still present, when the battles and the trench war almost completely destroyed the vineyards. During the Second World War, the earth was largely spared, but the Germans did their best to steal the best labels to consume at home.

As they face the pandemic, which killed more than 270,000 people worldwide and infected more than 3.9 million people on Friday, producers are trying to keep hope that the crisis could pass in time for a season of strong holidays in November and December, when sales are generally pushing.

“These people have a very long-term perspective,” said Marronnier.

In the near future, the harvest season is causing concern, which generally begins in August or September, depending on the weather. Normally, about 50% of the field workers come from Eastern Europe to pick the grapes. The champagne fields could on the contrary find themselves in competition with other French farmers for a rare workforce.

And even if the unsold Champagne should still be in good condition for sale later, production and storage facilities will run out of space as a new harvest arrives and production on future bottles begins.

Arnaud Molin, founder of the e-commerce site Champmarket.com, said he had seen an increase in the number of people sending champagne to friends as a gift, even if they couldn’t be together for a party.

And sales of half bottles, generally purchased by older consumers, increased slightly. One of the classic problems with champagne is that it doesn’t keep for a long time, making opening a bottle for a single glass unattractive.

Alexandra André, an independent public relations specialist, said she had a workaround for the champagne storage dilemma: drink it everyday. While most of his friends on Zoom happy hours known as video-aperitif opt for beer or wine, André sticks to his favorite drink.

But above all, she is looking forward to sharing a bottle with friends, while France begins a gradual reopening.

“Champagne is the drink we drink when we feel festive,” said André. “I’m sure that at the end of the delivery, people will be ready to toast.”

Special correspondents O’Brien reported from Toulouse, France, and Brancolini from Milan, Italy. Times author Laura King in Washington contributed to this report.