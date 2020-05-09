The big debate on the list against Leon Rose

You ask, we answer. The Post answers readers’ questions about New York’s largest professional sports teams and invites our beat editors to answer them in a series of regularly posted postcards. In today’s installment: the Knicks.

Are we in a process of rebuilding young people or are we gathering assets for a free agency? If we determine it’s the first, let the fans know so we can be patient with the coach and the front office. – Egleton

New Knicks president Leon Rose was hired on March 2 but has yet to speak to the media about his vision.

However, Rose’s mission doesn’t seem so far removed from former President Steve Mills. The Knicks are rebuilding technically but anxious to add a superstar to the young nucleus sooner or later.

As the Post reported on December 25, the Knicks hope that a disgruntled star will emerge for potential exchange – with the 2020 free agent class running out of stars.

The Knicks had in mind the No. 1 pick from Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015, Rose’s former client. However, if Rose hires former Wolves pilot Tom Thibodeau as head coach, it may not work. There is mutual disgust.

However, the swap for 35-year-old playmaker Chris Paul became one thing by the time Rose signed his contract with the Knicks. Paul is Rose’s favorite customer, was in the middle of a return / All-Star season and occupies the weakest position in the Knicks.

Mills was determined to add a player of Paul’s age and contract.

There is so much uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic, but one thing is certain: the salary cap will be lowered, according to league sources. On the surface, this makes it advantageous to build around young players on cheaper contracts.

That said, if Rose has young talent to try the Thunder this offseason, dragging Paul into the cap space will be easier than integrating a high-level free agent. This is because the Knicks should renounce pacts such as those of Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox to trade.

According to sources, with the pandemic creating an economic crisis for the NBA, teams may be eager to unload their giant contracts. Because the ceiling will not be as high, the luxury tax is higher. OKC was scared of the luxury tax after taking a look at James Harden.

Paul is expected to earn $ 41 million next season and $ 44 million in 2021-2022. You can swallow it now.

Unless you add a Paul or another star through blockbuster, the signing of 2020 free agents on short-term contracts – as Mills and GM Scott Perry did last summer – seems likely.

The 2021 class is loaded – and led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who may be looking for a bigger market than Milwaukee.

Rose was hired to deliver the star player that Mills failed to land. Rose is on the clock.

Why didn’t the era of Phil Jackson work? – Yaron Rahmani

As “The Last Dance” points out, Jackson’s work in Chicago was impeccable. He managed divergent personalities, using his Native American ways of knowing, turning Michael Jordan into a first team player / passer. Unfortunately, as president of the Knicks, Jackson stubbornly proved that his triangle was the end and the end.

Once he hired Jeff Hornacek and resistance to the triangle emerged, Jackson was to let Hornacek coach the team with the offense of his choice. In his playing career, Hornacek was one of the most intelligent players and had his own ideas. If Carmelo Anthony had embraced the triangle as Jordan did, Jackson’s presidency could have succeeded. Anthony’s contempt for the triangle even affected Kristaps Porzingis.

As for his transactions, the GMs and opposing agents have long thought that the Zen Master was unbearable. No one was willing to help Jackson.

The biggest miscalculation for Jackson was to sign Anthony for a $ 120 million, five-year contract and give him a no-trade clause. Jackson thought Anthony would want to go out if the team lost. But the Brooklynite wanted to stay – until Jackson greased his skates.

Are the Rose Knicks interested in Lonzo Ball? What would it take to snatch it from the pelicans? – Matthew Lau

The Knicks revered the playmaker in the 2017 draft and ranked him higher on their game than first choice Markelle Fultz. The Knicks were ready to accept his eccentric father, LaVar Ball. After his coaching behavior in Los Angeles, LaVar behaved after his son was traded to New Orleans. The father focused more on his younger son, playmaker LaMelo Ball, who played in Australia.

The Knicks would be more interested in LaMelo, who will likely be one of the top three picks in the next draft despite playing Down Under. The Knicks are looking for a playmaker in the draft and the 6’7 ” LaMelo has the most advantage despite a shaky delivery on his perimeter jump shot. Lonzo Ball also struggled with technique but has rebuilt his shot and is on the rise.

Do you think ownership of the Knicks will ever change? Since the fiasco of Isiah Thomas, something is rotten in Denmark. – Rod Gocool

At least Denmark has free healthcare and has recently been ranked # 1 for “the happiest country in the world,” according to a Gallup poll. The Knicks fan base is mired in a period of almost 20 years of discontent.

James Dolan got it wrong on most things when trying to make the Knicks a winner on the field and now goes against his inclination to force Toronto’s Masai Ujiri and takes a chance on an agent who never worked for an NBA team.

Dolan does not sell because he does not want to be seen as abandonment. The blues guitarist could have a post-coronavirus advantage, since by far his best feature is to pay a lot of money into the franchise. The other owners should be much more thrifty as the NBA faces untold loss of revenue.