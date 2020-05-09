Seth Lugo’s wish to join the Mets rotation could be granted

Part 13 of a series on the New York Mets

Seth Lugo’s place as the Mets’ best reliever in the past two seasons is evident in the numbers. The big question is whether the right-hander should stay in the bullpen.

With Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz, the only new Mets healthy pitchers under contract or club control for 2021 – Noah Syndergaard withdraws from Tommy John surgery and should miss the start of the season – Lugo could finally achieve his wish next year and go back to starting duty.

Or the transformation could begin this summer, if a season was played and the Mets needed another spin beyond Grom, Matz, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha.

“That’s my thing with Lugo: he can be a good starting pitcher, a No. 4 or 5 in a championship team, but he is an elite reliever,” said a talent assessor in a major league. “He has this elbow problem [a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament] and that’s still the argument, what will keep him healthier, pitching out of the pen or pitching in the rotation? “

Lugo, 30, went 7-4 with a BPM of 2.70 and 0.900 WHIP in 61 relief appearances last season, becoming the key piece for the Mets relievers after Edwin Diaz and Jeurys Familia stammered. In 24 of his appearances, Lugo has recorded more than three withdrawals. Lugo struck out 104 hitters over 80 innings and walked only 16. His nine out innings rate calculated at 11.7.

He followed a successful 2018 season for Lugo working primarily from the riser enclosure where he posted an ERA of 2.66. A year earlier, he had mainly launched as a starter for lower results: he had finished 7-5 with a BPM of 4.71 in 19 appearances, including 18 starts.

“His stuff will not be the same on 100 locations every five days, because it will minimize it a bit,” said the talent assessor. “The speed is going to drop, the curve ball should probably still be there, but Seth is better when he stays with his fast ball / curve combo because outside the paddock he plays very high and that’s more-more, both.

“The way he can move his ball fast, maybe the speed is not more-plus, but the way he can move the ball, raise, descend and move away and control both sides of the plate and then he has the equalizer which is the curve. That makes him an elite reliever. “

If the Mets were to move Lugo from the riser enclosure, Diaz and Familia would almost certainly bounce back, and another arm for high leverage situations might be needed.

Lugo had hoped he would be considered for rotation this season, but Porcello and Wacha’s additions over the winter gave the Mets six starters for five places. Syndergaard then underwent surgery to Tommy John. Porcello and Wacha are only signed during this season. Lugo’s UCL only complicates the Mets equation.

“He has a tear in there – eventually it will go away,” said the talent assessor. “It could go on its next pitch or it could go in two years. Nobody knows. That is why for the past two years they have been very careful with him. They almost treated him like he was a rehab player.

“It is also the dance that you have to do with him in the pen. But there is always something with every guy. If they threw considerable time into the big leagues, they all have gashes and bruises that you need to try to manage. “