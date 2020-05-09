Scientists use “lucky imagery” to obtain images of Jupiter that show the “jack-o-lantern” effect

Using a technique known as “lucky imagery,” the researchers used the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii to capture some of the highest resolution images of Jupiter ever obtained from the ground. Combined with optical and radio observations from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the Juno spacecraft, the images reveal new information about the formation of Jupiter’s major storms and the planet’s famous Great Red Spot, according to the Gemini Observatory.

“Lucky imagery” involves taking a large amount of short-exposure images and keeping only the sharpest photos.

“Among a lucky set of 38 exposures taken at each point, the research team selected the sharpest 10%, combining them to image a ninth of Jupiter’s disc,” said the observatory in a Press release. “Stacks of nine-point exposures were then combined to obtain a clear global view of the planet.”

Jupiter, seen through the technique of “lucky imagery”. International Gemini Observatory / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA M.H. Wong (UC Berkeley)



The technique enabled the team to obtain “ultra-sharp Gemini infrared images” of the planet, said the observatory.

“These images rival the view from space,” said Michael Wong of UC Berkeley, who led the research team.

The near infrared imager Gemini North (NIRI) can pass through the fine mist caused by Jupiter’s storms, but its images are still obscured by thick clouds high in the planet’s atmosphere. This created a “jack-o-lantern” effect, in which “the warm, deep layers of Jupiter’s atmosphere shine through the gaps in the planet’s thick cloud cover,” the press release said.

“You see bright infrared light coming from cloudless areas, but where there are clouds, it’s really dark in the infrared,” said Wong.

For the past three years, researchers have used Jupiter imagery by Gemini and Hubble to understand the wind patterns, atmospheric waves, and cyclones of Jupiter.

The information gathered also helped the researchers confirm that the spots in the large red patch that appeared dark at Hubble are actually gaps in the cloud cover and are not variations in cloud color, as previously believed.

Images of the great red spot of Jupiter, made using data collected by the Hubble space telescope and the International Gemini Observatory. NASA, ESA and M.H. Wong (UC Berkeley) and his team



Scientists have also studied Jupiter’s “gigantic” storms – which include vertical clouds called thunder heads that are 40 miles long from base to summit, five times higher than typical thunder heads on Earth, according to NASA.

The Gemini data gave the researchers an overview of the deep water clouds, providing them with “another tool to estimate the amount of water in Jupiter’s atmosphere,” said NASA. “It is important to understand how Jupiter and the other gas and glacial giants were formed, and therefore how the entire solar system was formed.”

Images of Hubble and Gemini in support of the Juno mission are also helping scientists study many other meteorological phenomena such as “changes in wind patterns, the characteristics of atmospheric waves and the circulation of various gases in the atmosphere “NASA said.