Penn Badgley lookalike takes control of TikTok, mimics Joe on `` You ''

Be careful, Penn badgley – a new look-alike invades the Internet.

TikTok user Rico Lebron recreates scenes from the hit Netflix show “You”, where Badgley plays the spooky stalker Joe Goldberg.

In his videos, Lebron copied Golberg’s uniform signature of a hat and denim jacket and reproduced some of his lines from the series, including: “Do you think this peach looks like an ass?” In the comments, he jokes that the video should be his audition for the show.

“You”, who is said to have attracted more than 40 million viewers to Netflix, follows book lover Goldberg on his unconventional quest to woo women he admires, including tracking them down and murdering their friends. It is both a thriller and a satire of rom-com tropes.

Speaking to The Post in Season 1, Badgley said, “I feel like this show is asking interesting questions. Joe is threatened by the physically impressive, moody and somewhat predatory male archetype because he is actually quite sensitive. And the irony is that, in his sensitivity and isolation, he ends up becoming a sullen but completely unconscious predator himself. “

Rico also posted joking videos about his resemblance to John Mayer – another character also made fun of Joe in season 2 of “You”. It’s a whole “Inception” of celebrity look-alikes.

“You” will return for a third season on a date not announced on Netflix.