Pau Gasol remembers emotionally the Lakers win the 2010 title

Former Lakers standout player Pau Gasol ended training on April 5 for another race to play in the NBA and for his native Spain at the Olympics.

Gasol had rehabilitated a left foot injury that shortened his time with the Portland Trail Blazers last season, but this Sunday he decided to watch game 7 of the NBA finals between the Lakers and the Boston Celtics.

It was the first time Gasol had watched the entire game since the Lakers won the NBA championship in 2010, and he was constantly tortured by the twists and turns of the game. Gasol said he had become “emotional” while watching Kobe Bryant , his friend and former teammate died in a helicopter accident with eight other people in January.

Gasol, 39, was preparing to play his fifth Olympics by doing vigorous training with his stepfather in the Bay Area after his release from the Trail Blazers.

But as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the world, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed. Gasol, however, has decided to keep pushing his body because he wants to participate in the Olympics, which are now scheduled for July 23, 2021.

In Gasol’s eyes, the best way to hone his skills for the Summer Games would be to play next season, his 20th in the NBA.

“My plan was initially to become healthy, to heal and to be able to play in the Olympics,” said Gasol. “But the Olympics have officially been pushed back to July 23, 2021. Now let’s see what’s going on with professional sports, professional basketball in my case, and when things get going again. … Then, if I can get healthy, we’ll see what comes next and see what it will look like. “

Gasol had been a force for the Lakers in the final against the Celtics.

He was second on the team scoring (18.6) and assists (3.7), and first in rebounds (11.6) and blocked shots (2.6). He pulled 47.8% of the field against the stingy defense of the Celtics.

Watching game 7, Gasol said he was dying throughout the broadcast.

“It was the first time I watched Match 7 in 10 years and I felt like I was playing the game,” he said. “I felt like I was in there, like I was there and I suffered with every miss or” Oh – we are down. ” Even if I know the result of the match and it’s been 10 years.

“Everyone has really done a wonderful job. The fans, they pushed us through this match and they helped us to win this championship. It was so much in that. “

Gasol took a deep breath before continuing to talk about that night.

He mentioned how Bryant and his daughter Gianna were there on stage to celebrate the 16th and last franchise championship, recalled Lakers owner Jerry Buss, NBA commissioner David Stern, Lakers assistant coach Frank Hamblen and Stuart Scott of ESPN were all there. All now dead.

“I also got emotional, especially towards the end and hearing Kobe speak when he got the MVP trophy and how he recognized me,” recalls Gasol. “With his departure, I became very moved. It really meant a lot to me. It’s one of those things over time that you learn to appreciate and value more, what you’ve gone through, what you’ve accomplished, the people you’ve had in your life, the people you’ve shared with special things. “

The addition of Gasol on February 1, 2008 is what placed the Lakers above and allowed them to play in three consecutive NBA finals.

Gasol was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies for Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie and draft rights from Pau’s younger brother Marc Gasol.

When Pau joined the Lakers on a trip, Bryant wasted little time kissing him.

“It was almost 1 am or something and the team was playing at noon the next day in Washington,” said Gasol. “He wanted to see me right away and he came to my room and said,” Man, I’m so excited that you’re here. Now let’s win a championship. So, right away, he tells me that’s where it happens. That’s what it’s going to be. And he hooked me. He hooked me from there.

“Obviously, I wanted to win. But with this kind of determination, clarity, frankness, he was like, “We have to be on the same page as me.” So I said to myself, “I am. I am. I’ll do it all because that’s what I want too. But he showed me the way, like everyone on this team. He understood that everyone had to do their job and do their part for us to win. “