NHL postponements of international games scheduled for 2020-21 season

The NHL postponed the World Series games it had scheduled for next season, delaying but not rescheduling the opening of the 2020-2021 season between the Boston Bruins and the Nashville Predators in Prague, Czech Republic in October, as well as two games between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche which were to be played in Helsinki, Finland.

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association released a joint statement on Friday saying the games were postponed, but did not provide an explanation.

“The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and increasing our international presence,” said the release. “We hope our fans overseas will understand the need to postpone the 2020 Games, but we can’t wait to get back with them in 2021.”

The league and union are in discussions about whether they can finish the 2019-20 season within the health and safety limits imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Most options under consideration would extend competition into September or later, whether to end the regular season before the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs or if the league and union decide to restart with the playoffs .

An expanded field of 24 playoff teams with teams based in four “central” cities appears to have become the preferred option, but league officials have repeatedly stated that no decision has been made due to the nature changing current public health rules.

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto are known to have promoted their respective NHL applications to host games in Canada. Columbus has been touted as a potential site in the United States due to the availability of ice rinks and hotel rooms to accommodate players and teams.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has said he is ready to start the 2020-21 season in December if it will end the current broken season and award the Stanley Cup.