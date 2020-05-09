New York restaurant feeds essential workers during coronavirus

A West Village restaurant has turned into a delivery service for essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

The Village Den – a health-oriented restaurant 225 W. 12th St., which serves smoothies, frittatas, and up-to-date dishes like sweet potato and mushroom lasagna – provides meals to essential workers during the crisis and invites customers to donate en masse dinners at reduced prices.

In the three weeks since their first delivery, The Village Den said it provided 4,500 meals to the city’s frontline hospitals, including Bellevue, at Mont. Sinai Beth Israel, Elmhurst and New York Presbyterian-Manhattan. The restaurant co-owners, Lisle Richards and Eric Marx, deliver them personally with a small group of volunteers.

Although this represents about 200 meals or more per day, it is still less than half of the total volume of the restaurant before COVID-19, say the owners. In addition to sit-down breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the restaurant had solid restaurant and special event activity, the owners said.

“We charge enough per meal to roughly cover our work and the cost of each meal,” Marx told the Post. “These meals at cost price do not make us a profit and do not bring our business into balance. It does however help us to support the community that has supported us since we opened. “

The restaurant makes meals available to donate in packages of five, 10, 20, 50 and 100. Currently, they are set at $ 10 each – a discount of 35 to 40% over their regular price, according to Marx.

“We were trying to understand what our role was in helping the city when one of our regulars asked her if she could send meals to the Lenox Health Greenwich Village hospital, which is next to our restaurant,” said Richards .

Richards and Marx – who also own the Wayfarer in Midtown – contacted the hospital to arrange delivery of the donated meals. After document delivery on restaurant Instagram, they were overwhelmed with requests for donations.

“We were not expecting what happened,” said Richards. “So many people have reached out to express their desire to help, either by donating meals, or by volunteering to deliver meals.

Recent predictions highlight the devastating economic effects the pandemic will have on the US food service industry, with some predicting $ 240 billion in losses by the end of 2020. Village Den has applied for the Paycheck Protection Program and awaits a decision from the Small Business Administration.

“We, as well as all of the restaurants that remain in New York, operate at a loss,” says Richards. But due to the success of the delivery program, “we were fortunate to recruit more than half of the employees on leave as well as to give more full-time hours to existing employees,” he adds.