Mosquitoes: deadly pests or predators?

The mosquito is a well-known carrier of a wide range of diseases harmful to humans. As the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the world last year, mosquitoes have caused suffering to people and civilizations throughout history. Michelle Miller talks to Timothy C. Winegard, author of “The Mosquito: A Human History of our Deadliest Predator”, about the effect of the dangerous pest on humanity.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/mosquitos-pests-or-deadly-predators/