MLB amateur draft in June increased from 40 rounds to five in 2020

Major baseball will hold a five-tower project in June, a sharp reduction from the 40-tower project held in 2019, according to someone familiar with the decision. The MLB proposed a 10-round project to the players’ union, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

The project will be shortened for two main reasons: the high school and college seasons ended in March due to the new coronavirus outbreak, which means that the teams were not able to assess the outlook in the spring ; and the minor leagues are not expected to play in 2020, leaving newly recruited players nowhere to go, except the major leagues’ spring training sites.

In the first round, the Angels have the 10th choice and the Dodgers have the 29th choice. The Detroit Tigers hold the top pick, followed by the Baltimore Orioles and the Miami Marlins. Scouts say the strength of this year’s crop is the university pitchers.

The Dodgers, who have perhaps the strongest farming system in baseball, will also choose slots 60, 66, 100, 130 and 159. The Angels will have only four choices. Their second is not before No. 82; their third is No. 111 and the fourth is No. 149. A total of 160 players will be drafted.

Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong of Studio City Harvard-Westlake High is considered the best hope for Southland players. Baseball america places him 17th in the nation and the only player in the area who should be recruited in the first round.

Pitcher Jared Jones of La Mirada High, wide receiver Kevin Parada of Loyola High and outfielder Isaiah Greene of Corona High are second round picks. Jones joined Texas, Parada at Georgia Tech and Greene in Missouri.

Nick Garcia, a right-handed pitcher from Chapman, is expected to be the region’s first college player. Garcia’s inventory increased at the end of the season in March, and he could be the best Division III player selected since the Washington Nationals pushed Jordan Zimmermann in the second round in 2007.

Another player who quickly climbs among the scouts is the left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann of Lakewood High. Tiedemann and Harvard-Westlake Drew Bowser shortstop are expected to be caught in the third round.

Other Southland High School players who could be selected include outfielders Petey Halpin of Mira Costa and Jake Vogel of Huntington Beach; Milan Tolentino shortstop by Santa Margarita and Andre Smith by San Dimas; and Orange Lutheran’s Max Rajcic launcher.

Regional college prospects include pitcher Holden Powell and outfielder Garrett Mitchell of UCLA, pitcher Nick Frasso of Loyola Marymount, pitcher Trenton Denholm of UC Irvine and third base player Jamal O’Guinn of the USC.

Times author Bill Shaikin contributed to this story.