Miriam Margolyes says she wanted Boris Johnson to die from coronavirus

English actress Miriam Margolyes raised her eyebrows during an appearance on the British channel 4 Friday after having declared to the hosts of the program “The Last Leg” that part of her wanted to see Prime Minister Boris Johnson dying from COVID-19.

“I had a hard time not wishing the death of Boris Johnson. I wanted him to die, “Margolyes, who is best known to the American public for her role as Professor Sprout in the film series” Harry Potter “, tell the animators.

“Then I thought it would hurt me a lot and I don’t want to be the kind of person who wants people to die,” she said. “So I wanted him to improve, what he did, he improved. But he did not improve as a human being. And I would really prefer that. “

Margolyes, 78, a longtime Labor activist, answered a question about her views on how the British government was handling the coronavirus crisis – which she called “appalling”.

The actress has a long history in British and American entertainment with roles in the comic series “Blackadder” and “The Age of Innocence” by Martin Scorsese, which won her a BAFTA award for best supporting actress in 1993.

His outburst provoked some online criticism, including from Piers Morgan, host of the morning show and former presenter of CNN.

“Repugnant,” he lambasted in a tweet. “This is where toxic tribalism has led us … to actively seek the death of people of another political persuasion.” Shame on you, Mrs. Margoyles. “