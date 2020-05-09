Mars rock samples could bring foreign viruses to Earth: expert

Researchers are preparing for a potential close encounter of a viral nature.

According to scientists, when people return to a planned visit to Mars in the 2030s, they will have to quarantine because rock samples from the Red Planet can be as dangerous as Ebola – even if they are unlikely.

Rockets returning from Mars must undergo chemical cleaning, which also involves intense heat.

Scott Hubbard, professor of aviation and astronautics at Stanford told Stanford News that the “planetary protection” of the earth must be paramount when welcoming anyone or anything from Mars.

“I think, and the scientific community thinks, the millions of years old rocks on Mars contain a very active form of life that could contaminate the Earth, very shallow,” Hubbard said. “But [Mars] samples returned [NASA] quarantined and treated as if they were Ebola viruses until proven safe. “

Samples returning from this summer’s planned unmanned Mars 2020 operation, involving NASA’s Perseverance Rover, will be “baked at a high temperature” before scientists can study them.

NASA has said they want to send people to Mars as early as 2035.