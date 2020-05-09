Letters: The world has changed, but let’s keep baseball the same

Here’s my take on television executives making “refreshing” changes to baseball:

No no no no no.

Baseball is the national pastime for a reason: it’s summer, it’s a way to enjoy an afternoon in the sun and it’s essentially the same thing since 1903.

There is no clock for a reason.

So please don’t add the DH to the National League.

Reduce the number of games to 154 instead of 162 so that we can start playing on April 15, not March 31.

Reduce the number of playoff teams via wild cards.

Reduce the number of rookie and class A teams throughout the system.

And, finally, insist that sports broadcasters stop referring to Clayton Kershaw as “a clever left-hander.”

Bob gavin

San Diego

::

Please do not change the way baseball is played. If the game is playing at a faster pace, I may not have time to read the chapter of my book between throws.

Peter R. Pancione

Thousand oaks

::

MLB owners won’t be in a rush to start the season because unlike other major sports, half or more of their income comes from ticket sales. So for every game played without fans, they will have to assume almost all of their costs, player salaries, but only half or less of their income. Imagine how it goes with ownership of the Dodgers.

Jack wishard

Los Angeles

::

With careful management, major league baseball could reopen its parks and play could resume if the crowd size and distance issues could be resolved.

Dodger Stadium has approximately 54,000 seats. The management could organize a lottery among the holders of subscriptions, of which I am not one, to see which 5,000 to 9,000 seats could be occupied in a restrictive way. This base would imply that unrelated parties should sit at least six seats, so that supporters wear masks when entering and leaving the stadium, walking on the slopes, using the bathrooms and ordering food.

It would take a lot of management on the part of the team, but it could be the key to resuming the game with a certain audience, all for the benefit of team property, players and fans in person, as well of those of us who watch on television. .

What do you think?

Gary Wartik

Palm desert

::

In order to make baseball more interesting and to provide a public service at the same time, I would like to propose the idea of ​​the “crotch” or “groin seizure” penalty. Each time a player on the field scratches or grabs, he will be fined $ 200. His name would be displayed on the dashboard and a tally would be kept, as for hits and errors. The money raised would be used to finance treatment for illnesses.

Not only would fans be more careful about what was going on on the pitch, there would be, in all probability, a cure for the COVID-19 virus before the first pitch change on opening day. Oh, and the player who gives the most money would receive a year of antifungal cream.

Ron Fogel

Sherwood Lake

::

A fan last week wrote that it was the best baseball season ever because he could now watch the Dodgers’ games on SNLA and the Dodgers were undefeated. It turns out that the Angels have had equal success on FSW. The Freeway series should be fierce.

Brad Nelson

Oxnard

Always in a blue funk

I have been silent for a while because there is no baseball. But I just listened to the podcast where Orel Hershiser talks about what it meant for him and his life to win in ’88. He also expressed his sadness for the 2017 Dodgers, including the players, fans and guys at the clubhouse.

Her description of how knowing the upcoming terrain changes a game and the series statistics are fascinating. You will never convince me that without the cheating, the Dodgers would have won everything in ’17. I wear my 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers World Champion T-shirt with pride and conviction and my advice to Astro fans comes directly from the world of fishing. What you won was too small, so throw it away.

And for his lack of leadership and his refusal to elevate the sport of baseball through his lack of proper punishment for the Astros franchise and the players, let me say that Rob Manfred is more to be ashamed of than those who cheat Astros.

Larry Weiner

Culver city

Mix

The parade of the old basketball shows was a mixed bag. However, programmers take note: there are a lot more games there. Of course, match 7 of the Lakers-Celtics NBA 2010 final was decisive, but the 2010 final had better matches than match 7. Why not broadcast them? Also, any game in the 2002 final against the New Jersey Nets would be great because it caps a rare three-stroke. Not to mention a great playoff action in 2006 for the Lakers and Clippers each having a round against the Phoenix Suns led by Steve Nash.

Programmers, please show some variety. We have the time!

Luke Aiello

Orange

Two sides of the story

I couldn’t ignore the stark contrast between two cover articles on the front page of the May 2 sports section. Above is a mostly optimistic story about USC’s soccer recruiting efforts, even with coronavirus constraints. Beneath the fold is a much darker negative story about fans with mixed feelings about returning to the Rose Bowl to watch UCLA football games.

While I do not question the accuracy of either article, I question the purpose of distinguishing one school positively from the other in the same issue. I’m sure the UCLA coaching staff work as hard as the USC staff to recruit with the same limits and challenges as I’m sure many USC fans have the same hesitation and concern about to attend a match in person.

The Birken

Northridge

Nixing the deal

LZ Granderson said that Daishen Nix was “bound by UCLA”, concealing that by becoming a pro, he broke a promise that others relied on. The fact that Granderson never even mentions the word “promise” or “commitment”, but praises denial is an unfortunate sign of our time.

Richard Agay

Los Angeles

UFC you later

With my fear of going to the grocery store due to the low but real risk of getting a deadly virus making me think twice before turning on the ignition, I decided which foods are essential for my family. I have just finished reading a super rich person ready to risk the lives of others for something as unimportant as the false fight. It is a statistical certainty that some participants will spread the disease during this event, even if it is only a cold. So after a few dozen, perhaps dozens of people unconsciously contract or spill COVID-19, Dana White, the bearded and bald chief, should visit a local intensive care unit, where 3,000 Americans will die today.

Kevin H. Park

Westlake Village

::

