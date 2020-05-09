Jets owners mother Betty Wold Johnson dies at 99

NEW YORK – Betty Wold Johnson, the mother of New York Jets owners Christopher Johnson and Woody Johnson, has died. She was 99 years old.

The Jets announced his death on Friday evening on their website, but did not provide details.

Betty Wold Johnson was often called “the first lady of the Jets” by the players, and called them her “grandchildren”. She was renowned for her philanthropic efforts and long contributed to arts, education and health care initiatives in the New York and New Jersey regions.

Christopher Johnson is currently President and CEO of the Jets, while Woody Johnson is the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Woody Johnson bought the team in 2000 and the franchise has become an important part of his mother’s life.

“There are very few people in this world who live to be 99,” said Curtis Martin, a member of the Professional Football Hall of Fame, on the Jets website. “And I’m sure if you go back and look at everything she’s done for other people, you could probably write a book about her from a philanthropic perspective. She had a charitable heart and a way charitable about it. “

Betty Wold Johnson grew up in Minnesota and often attended Golden Gophers games with her father, Karl Christian Wold. She then married Robert Wood Johnson III, the grandson of Robert Wood Johnson I – the co-founder of Johnson & Johnson.

“When I think of her, I consider her” the first lady of the Jets, “said former quarterback Chad Pennington. “I think Ms. Johnson is nothing but first class with the way she treated people, how she behaved and how she represented herself and her family.”