Jeff Van Gundy linked to another NBA coaching position he previously held

Jeff Van Gundy may return to a former job, but it may not be the one to which he has often been linked.

Rather than the Knicks, Van Gundy could return to Houston and coach the Rockets, Athletic reports. With Mike D’Antoni’s contract after the season and homeowner Tilman Fertitta setting the NBA Finals as a benchmark, a change could happen.

Although Tom Thibodeau was a candidate – the Post said he was an option for the Knicks and the Rockets – as did Van Gundy, who ran the Rockets from 2003 to 2007. According to The Athletic, there was a ” major break “in contract negotiations between D’Antoni and the Rockets. It is almost assumed that the two will separate as soon as this season – if it even continues – is over.

Van Gundy is a name that keeps coming back, according to history, if Antoni’s exit materializes. The Post also reported that Van Gundy is a candidate for the Knicks’ job, which is currently occupied by interim coach Mike Miller.

One factor in favor of Van Gundy, 58, since he wants the job, is the property situation. Former owner Leslie Alexander was behind his layoff, and when he took office in 2016, Alexander objected to general manager Daryl Morey who wanted to hire the advertiser ESPN / ABC.

But now Fertitta is in charge. While Van Gundy has mostly stayed away from training, he coached the United States in the World Cup qualifiers, perhaps a sign that he is ready to come back on the sidelines full time.