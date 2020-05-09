Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant is the last positive test for coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to spin uncomfortably near the White House.

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant was reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, and the FDA commissioner was forced to self-quarantine after being exposed to another staff member with the disease.

Trump’s assistant has teleworked and hasn’t been around the president’s daughter for weeks, sources say told CNN.

And FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn was forced to isolate himself for two weeks after being exposed to Miller, Politico reported

Hahn was asked to do so after contact tracing linked him to Coronavirus task force spokesperson Katie Miller – wife of Presidential Advisor Stephen Miller – who also tested positive.

The disturbing news came days after a Trump personal valet turned positive in what was the first confirmed case of a White House worker contracting the deadly virus.

Now Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, staff and journalists are tested daily to stop the spread of the virus. even as the White House continues to downplay the importance of testing and supporting reopening measures across the country.

Pence’s flight to Iowa on Friday to promote an economic recovery has been delayed due to news of Miller’s disease. Six staff members had to disembark because they had been in contact with her recently.

Trump has questioned the need for testing as recently as Friday afternoon.

“This is why the concept of testing as a whole is not necessarily great,” he said.

“The tests are perfect, but something could happen between a test where it’s good, then something happens and all of a sudden.

“It was tested very recently and tested negative and today I guess for some reason it has been tested positive,” he said of Miller.

However, the president maintained that he was not worried about contracting the virus and that he still did not wear a mask in public.

“I’m not worried, no, I’m not worried. Look, I’m getting things done, I’m not worried about things,” said Trump on Friday.

“I do what I have to do. We have taken very strong precautions in the White House and we are dealing with an invisible situation. “