How the Lakers rebuilt a champion over a decade ago

One in a series on the Lakers from 2009-2010, the last Lakers team to win an NBA title.

For much of his career, Pau Gasol returned to his native Spain during the NBA off season. In the summer of 2007, he was in the gym of a Barcelona hotel when Kobe Bryant entered.

“What are you doing here?” Asked Bryant.

“I work here,” said Gasol.

They did not know each other well, but the two were in difficult phases with their teams. Gasol had talked to the Memphis Grizzlies about a possible trade, and the news became public. Bryant went on a radio interview and said he would rather play Pluto than the Lakers at the time.

They discussed their situation and thought about how wonderful it would be if they could play together.

“Obviously, in my mind, I think there is no way to trade and go to Los Angeles,” said Gasol. “Because in my mind, I think better player for better player.”

The Lakers traded for Gasol eight months later in an agreement that started the second league era in the Bryant Lakers career. The 7-foot player’s arrival marked the first time since playing with Shaquille O’Neal that Bryant felt his team had the parts necessary to win a championship.

The 2010 championship team started there, grew up together, and finally got a final, critical piece that strengthened them for June.

“It was just a special and special group,” said Bryant in a 2018 podcast. “We all had special connections. I had never been part of a team where literally everyone loved and respected each other to the point where we could be brutally honest with each other, talk to each other about it and not feel personal about it. All these guys on this team, from one to the other until 14-15 it was magnificent. “

The Shaq and Kobe era ended after three consecutive championships, with a defeat in the final against the Detroit Pistons in 2004. The Lakers traded O’Neal for the Miami Heat, Derek Fisher went into free agency, Phil Jackson retired and they missed the playoffs after 34-48 the following season.

The Lakers drafted Andrew Bynum 10th overall in 2005. Jackson returned that year too, but what followed was a pair of first-round outs and a frustrated Bryant, who began to reveal his irritation. He wanted a job. He wanted Bynum to be traded. He finally withdrew.

Owner Jerry Buss had told Bryant to trust him and that he would make him a winner. The clock was ticking.

Fisher returned, the Lakers traded for Trevor Ariza in November and Bynum was better. On January 14, 2008, Bynum injured his knee and general manager Mitch Kupchak started working for the Gasol business.

The deal took two weeks to finalize and on February 1, the Lakers acquired Gasol for Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, draft rights from Pau brother Marc Gasol, two first-round picks and other considerations. Memphis was widely ridiculed for signing the deal. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters that there should be a committee to eliminate trades that “make no sense”.

He did the Lakers instant contenders.

“The day we traded for Pau, Kobe called [Jerry Buss] and said, “I can win a championship with this guy,” said Jesse’s youngest son Jesse Buss.

Gasol met with the team in Washington and was visited by Bryant at 1:00 a.m. The next day, Kupchak looked from Los Angeles and noticed a spark that had been missing for two weeks.

“But you don’t know. How long is this going to last?” Said Kupchak. “Is it real? And it turns out it was.”

The Lakers made it to the 2008 final and lost to the Boston Celtics in six games. They made it to the 2009 finals and beat the Orlando Magic for the 15th franchise championship.

That summer, Lamar Odom and Ariza entered a free agency.

“We wanted [Ariza] and we tried to reach a deal quickly, “said Kupchak. “It didn’t seem like it was going to be fast. Ron Artest was about to want to come to Los Angeles. We just did a 180… and got a player who played the same position and gave us something we felt that we needed more. Which was tenacity. “

Ron Artest arrives for his introductory press conference with the Lakers. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Artest, which changed its name to Metta World Peace in 2011, took a call from Kupchak to open the free agency. Magic Johnson also called him. Artest met Jerry Buss in Westwood.

“Dr. Buss was like, Ron, I’m sorry I can’t pay you what you’re really worth,” World Peace recently said. “I said, Dr. Buss, whatever, don’t even worry.”

There were those who thought that Artest would disrupt the chemistry of the Lakers.

“Our locker room was too strong,” said Kupchak. “I can’t imagine a player we could have added to this team that would have fucked up the locker room. It was just too strong from Kobe to Fish via Lamar and Pau. “

Artest told reporters they could blame him if the Lakers hadn’t won a championship in 2010.

“I personally believed that; that’s why I said it, “he said. “And no one said anything. No one said, “Ron doesn’t say things like that.” I said it and that’s what I thought. “

Odom, loved by teammates, was the biggest problem, said Kupchak. It was imperative that the Lakers bring it back. It was not until the end of July that they reached an agreement.

“Get Ron Artest and get Lamar Odom,” said Kupchak, “without these two guys, we won’t beat Boston next year.”

Tomorrow: When the Lakers advanced to three consecutive NBA finals from 2008 to 2010, the West was filled with contenders. Looking back.