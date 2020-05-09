Hot Property: Honey co-founder Ryan Hudson buys excavations from L.A.

Ryan Hudson, co-founder of online coupon aggregator Honey, bought a Hollywood Hills home for $ 3.65 million. No word yet to know if a promo code was applied during the closing.

The mid-century modern residence, built in 1964, captures breathtaking views through the walls of segmented windows that line the front and rear. Designed by Vernon F. Duckett, the 4,000 square foot home has 27 foot ceilings, exposed beams and stone floors. A period fireplace with a copper hood is shared by the renovated kitchen and family room.

1/9 The kitchen area. (Hilton and Hyland) 2/9 The kitchen. (Hilton and Hyland) 3/9 The family room / den. (Hilton and Hyland) 4/9 An aerial view of the ground floor. (Hilton and Hyland) 5/9 The upstairs living room. (Hilton and Hyland) 6/9 The master bedroom. (Hilton and Hyland) 7/9 The swimming pool. (Hilton and Hyland) 8/9 The back of the house. (Hilton and Hyland) 9/9 The exterior. (Hilton and Hyland)

An elevated living room and office space overlook the lower floor. The master suite has a floating bathtub that offers a view of the garden. In all, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Outside, the approximately one-third acre property has a terrace that overlooks a stone-lined pool and spa. Lush landscaping, gardens and statues fill the grounds.

The property hit the market last year for the first time in almost 40 years and was recently listed for $ 3.895 million, according to records.

Alphonso Lascano and Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. John Davenport of Compass represented Hudson.

Hudson launched Honey, which offers a free extension for various web browsers that bundle discount codes for online retailers, in 2012 with co-founder George Ruan. Its parent company, Honey Science, based in Los Angeles, was acquired last year by PayPal Holdings as part of a $ 4 billion deal.