Hollywood talent agency Ari Emanuel WME to cut 300 jobs

The bad news keeps coming to WME, Ari Emanuel’s Hollywood talent agency.

Formerly known as William Morris Endeavor, the agency that represents stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rihanna, Matt Damon and Christian Bale will cut about 300 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, the company announced on Thursday evening .

The layoffs, which will begin on Monday, follow a previous announcement that the parent company Endeavor has laid off or reduced the wages of 2,500 employees who represent a third of its 7,500 employees.

At the time, The Post exclusively reported that these measures would save Endeavor about $ 100 million, but now, adding the job cuts in the WME, a well-placed source has estimated the savings to be $ 150 million. of dollars. A source said that some higher agency workers would get “smoother exits with jobs in small non-agency businesses” or management companies.

A source close to WME said the majority of the layoffs did not come from agents, but rather from executives in departments such as business, legal and finance, as well as support staff.

A company representative declined to comment on the cost savings and details of the layoffs.

“WME is downsizing by about 20% due to the impact of COVID-19 on our business,” the company said in a statement. “We appreciate the contributions of our former colleagues, and out of respect for their privacy, we will not comment on the status of certain employees. As we make these tough decisions now to protect our business, we believe in the resilience of our team and our industry. “

The news comes as Endeavor is trying to raise $ 250 million by June to finance daily operational tasks such as paying rent and pay, the Post learned last month. Endeavor, which owns half of the Ultimate Fighting Championship in addition to controlling the talent agency William Morris and the Miss Universe competition, is also considering selling part of its lucrative stake in Epic Games, the maker of the successful video game “Fortnite “. The sale could bring Endeavor up to $ 80 million, a source said.

The mad rush for money comes as Endeavor’s activity, which is rooted in live events and productions, has been greatly affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

On April 14, S&P Global Ratings lowered its Endeavor rating, which has $ 4.6 billion in debt, in the middle of the unwanted bond range and questioned the future viability of the business.

“Endeavor … and its subsidiary UFC Holdings LLC have significant exposure to entertainment, content production and live events, many of which have been canceled, postponed or temporarily suspended due to restrictions on group meetings”, indicates the report. “These restrictions are likely to cause Endeavor revenues to drop significantly in the short term.”

The difficult period followed a difficult year for Endeavor, which tried not to be made public. Before the initial public offering last fall, Emanuel had hoped to be able to raise up to $ 600 million, to be used in part to repay the debt. But Emanuel and his partner Patrick Whitesell withdrew the IPO of Endeavor in September due to the drop in demand.