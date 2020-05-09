Hollywood has applauded the Cares Act. But many have been excluded

Six weeks ago, Hollywood’s largest unions applauded a government plan that would extend unemployment benefits to the self-employed and independent entrepreneurs who dominate the entertainment industry. But now some people are asking for a fix after finding that many of their members were locked out.

SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, musicians and other performers, as well as other groups, including the Writers Guild of America West, the American Federation of Musicians and the Recording Industry Assn. of america wrote to Congress leaders Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell asked them on Friday to address critical flaws in the plan that have prevented many people from accessing emergency support.

“For those of us in the creative field to survive – and recover – after this crisis, we must be able to access all the support provided by Congress,” the groups wrote in their letter. “Many in our profession work from project to project and from concert to concert, not only in several jobs but in various capacities.”

A key problem is that these so-called hybrid workers working on various ad hoc projects end up with both a W-2 salary and an income of 1,099 for benefits, royalties and other services, thereby preventing them from receiving unemployment benefits.

The group requested that the program be updated to allow individuals to show their mixed sources of income for full accounting of their annual income.

The bipartisan $ 2 trillion stimulus package against coronaviruses known as the Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act, signed in March by President Trump, meant that nearly 3 million independent Californians , concert workers and independent contractors were eligible for special unemployment benefits. This sparked praise from entertainment industry groups when hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs. But many musicians and filmmakers have found that even a working day over a year ago that started a W-2 made them ineligible for assistance.

SAG-AFTRA alone predicted that between 40,000 and 120,000 members could get help under the program. But many found themselves excluded from the unemployment pandemic assistance program, or PUA, a key provision of the CARES law.

The musicians in particular were affected. Those who work locally or perform on tour earn independent income in several states, some of which do not come with a 1099, the entertainment organizations said in their letter.

Launched in California on April 28, the PUA aimed to help business owners, concert workers and others who did not qualify for traditional unemployment or who had exhausted their benefits. A loophole meant that if they were on an employer’s payroll and earning a salary of $ 1,300 or more in a quarter in the previous 18 months, this so-called W-2 amount would become the basis of unemployment benefits – and would disqualify them from claiming their self employment income.

Under the agreement, any employee or entrepreneur working in the arts and entertainment who has lost their job due to the pandemic is eligible for unemployment benefits, including a weekly supplement of $ 600 made available by the package. until July. Unemployment benefits will be extended by an additional 13 weeks.

The group also said that the Small Business Administration guidelines for the self-employed the paycheck protection program are “too restrictive and restrictive”. The guidelines offer repayable loans to small businesses that keep workers on the payroll during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

The group also complained that the SBA had limited the economic disaster loan grant up to $ 10,000 to only $ 1,000 per employee, penalizing the self-employed.

“There is no sugar coating this: the entertainment industry has been decimated,” they said. “When the time comes to reopen the doors of live performances, recording studios, sound stages and sets, entertainment will continue to need help.”