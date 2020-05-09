“Happy Days” star Marion Ross remembers the time as television’s favorite mom

Actress Marion Ross holds a special place in the hearts of viewers as beloved mom Marion Cunningham in the classic 70s sitcom “Happy Days”.

Throughout the 11-season season (1974-84), Ross was the loving maternal anchor mooring his family “Happy Days” in the 1950s Milwaukee: exasperated husband Howard (Tom Bosley), gee-whiz son Richie (Ron Howard) and his bratty kid sister Joanie (Erin Moran).

As the series progressed, the tough Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli (Henry Winkler) was welcomed into the family and started calling Marion “Mrs. C. “- the nickname that has become Ross’s calling card for an entire generation.

In honor of Mother’s Day, 91-year-old Ross spoke to the Post about his life on “Happy Days”.

Did you bring your personal experience as a mom to the role of Mrs. Cunningham?

You have a bunch of writers so you leave them alone. But they knew me so well and they started writing at my own pace and had it in my head. This part was written so tenderly and they treated me with love and beauty. And because Tom Bosley could play the tuba on my clarinet, we had a good game this way.

Has your role as Mrs. C. rubbed off on your relationship with Ron Howard and Erin Moran?

I was very aware of how to treat them and we enjoyed acting as if we were a real family. It worked. But little Erin was not good, even early. She didn’t have good parents in her life. [Moran who fell on hard times, died in 2016 at the age of 56 from throat cancer.]

How have “Happy Days” affected your personal life?

I had my children at home and I was running back and forth. I was divorced and my life was very complicated. At least when “Happy Days” arrived, we had 10 years of structure, so it was good. I remember coming home once in the middle of the day and my granddaughter was at home. I said, “What are you doing at home?” and she says [starts sniffling]”I was sick so they kicked me out of school.” There was no one to care for her. But I’m so proud of them. My girl [Ellen Kreamer] was a producer on “Friends” and has a new cowboy show for ABC [“Prospect”]. And my son, Jim Meskimen, plays in commercials and shows all the time and it’s wonderful.

You retired in 2018. Is there anything that could bring you back to TV?

I do not care. I really don’t care. Isn’t it nice? I was so driven at a young age when I was 13 or 14 in Minnesota, and I did what I wanted to do. One of the last shows I did was a sitcom and I said, “What’s this line? I forgot, children. What was it again? “I am 91 and a half years old but I am still very lively and very cute. I can’t wait for Mother’s Day and my whole life is really beautiful.