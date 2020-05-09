Giants’ Alex Tanney Might Not Get Second Year to Coach Daniel Jones

The four biggest influences on Daniel Jones as a rookie could all have disappeared from the Giants when his second season begins.

This new reality was created by the recent DIY of the Giants’ backup quarterback depth graph. It holds even if Colt McCoy’s mastery of work # 2 remains unchanged.

It started by claiming waivers from the Cowboys’ Cooper Rush – reuniting him with coordinator Jason Garrett – and continued on Friday when the Giants and Rush agreed to an unusual deal whereby he agreed to a cut in salary from his non guaranteed $ 2.1 million in exchange for guaranteed money and a better chance of making the team a third quarterback.

The byproduct is less safe for veteran Alex Tanney, a second stringer in 2018 and a third streak in 2019. Tanney was a favorite of former head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula, who now work together for the Broncos. These three and retired Eli Manning were in Jones’ ear last season.

New Giants head coach Joe Judge made it clear that he is not going to reserve spots for the most valuable players as mentors, preferring to generate competition with the best talent available and leave training to coaches. The philosophy is evident in shift management, especially if Tanney, 32, is ousted.

One important caveat: a longtime NFL offensive assistant who was interested in a position with the Giants this off-season said that Tanney’s role in the success of Jones’ rookie could not be overstated.

“I was told,” If you end up there, you have to keep Tanney because of the work he does with Jones, “the coach told the Post. “Tanney has done some preparation work for Jones. He spent the whole day with Jones. “

Jones’ salary cap is $ 5.9 million, McCoy’s is $ 2.25 million and Tanney’s is $ 1 million. With Rush’s renegotiated base salary of $ 1.25 million, reported by ESPN and confirmed by The Post, he is now at least on par with Tanney, who has re-signed a one-year contract with no money guaranteed.

Therefore, Tanney can be reduced without penalty, freeing up $ 1 million if the Giants remain more limited in the space that general manager Dave Gettleman likes to have at his disposal as a cushion in season.

Rush’s dead cap money if the cut would be minimal, but the 26-year-old former Central Michigan University record holder has the advantage of familiarizing himself with three years as backup (three career pass attempts) for the Cowboys led by Garrett.

Tanney, who has been with nine teams in eight seasons, spent four months with the Garrett Cowboys in 2013, playing in five preseason games and moving into the training team.

Of course, it is possible that no veteran will survive the cut of 90 to 53 players. The Giants were the rare team to have worn three quarters in the past two seasons – a break for most of Manning’s career.

A change in the new collective agreement has made any player, regardless of experience level, eligible to expand the training team to 12 players, so that Rush or Tanney could be hidden instead of rookie unprepared Case Cookus as insurance for Jones and McCoy.

Jones missed two starts as a rookie with an ankle injury. Manning started both games, Tanney leaving the bench for his second career appearance.

“We are still looking to see who is available and to compete on our own team,” said the judge recently. “Everyone laughs when I say it, but our depth chart is a blank slate right now. We have many names. Everyone must win every place they get. “