German parliament bans gay conversion therapy for minors

Germany has become the fifth country to ban gay conversion therapy for minors under the age of 18 – joining Brazil, Ecuador, Malta and Taiwan.

The widely discredited therapy, which claims to be able to change a person’s sexuality, has been condemned by medical experts; LGBT people who reported being threatened and forced to undergo treatment suffered psychological trauma.

The new German ban prohibits the provision or advertising of therapy to children under the age of 18. People who break the law can face up to a year in prison or a $ 32,535 fine.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, who is gay, announced his intention to ban the practice for the first time last June – while drafting a bill in November, the BBC reported.

“Homosexuality is not a disease. Therefore, the only therapy by name is misleading, “said Spahn, member of the Christian Democrat party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a statement.

“This so-called therapy makes people sick and not better. The ban is also an important signal from society for all those who are not sure of their homosexuality: it is normal that you are like that. “

In the USA, 20 states have banned so-called therapy for minors.

Last September, it was revealed that New York City Council would repeal a ban on conversion therapy, which went beyond state law, prohibiting the provision of conversion therapy for all ages.

The New York ban had been approved two years earlier after anti-LGBTQ group Alliance Defending Freedom filed a federal complaint.

LGBTQ advocates feared that the lawsuit could potentially reach the United States Supreme Court, which would lead to a precedent setting decision in favor of ADF.