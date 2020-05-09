Facebook allows employees to work remotely until the end of the year to ease coronavirus problems

Facebook said on Friday that it will allow its telecommuters to do so until the end of the year, as the coronavirus pandemic will force governments to continue holding home orders to curb the spread of the disease.

The social media giant also expects most offices to be closed until July 6, according to a company spokesman.

The virus, which has so far infected more than 3.8 million people worldwide, has forced tight closures in most countries and changed the way businesses operate, and homework has become the new norm.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/05/08/facebook-to-permit-employees-to-work-remotely-until-years-end-to-ease-coronavirus-worries/

