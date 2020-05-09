DJ D-Nice “can’t sleep through the night” during COVID-19 lockout

When the soundtrack of the coronavirus crisis is played in years, it will be the edifying sets of DJ D-Nice that capture the musical moment. The 49-year-old Bronx-born spinmaster kept the party going – and the minds of listeners – with its epic and long “Club Quarantine” sessions broadcast on Instagram Live every weekend. (It has grown from 200,000 to 2.2 million subscribers on the social media platform.) The DJ, master of ceremonies and producer, whose real name is Derrick Jones, has moved to downtown Los Angeles. Angeles last year. He shares how he is entertained while locking his two bedroom apartment.

How is quarantine going for you?

It’s not fun to be quarantined alone. But the silver lining of this whole experience has been the ability to share music with the world and change the way people listen to music … change the vibration of the way we listen. So it was a powerful experience.

When you do Club Quarantine, where do you do it in your apartment?

I have a fairly spacious apartment, so the kitchen is separated by a small island. I installed everything on this island next to the window, so it’s a kind of cross between my kitchen and my living room… I just used what I had in my house. My coffee table books raise my laptop. I have a Gordon Parks [photography] book there. It’s, like, this kind of makeshift home studio, but I love its atmosphere. It’s an inspiration for people to use what you have in your forties while being creative.

How is your day in quarantine?

My hours are everywhere. I can’t sleep all night. I am constantly thinking of new things to do and ways to continue to serve and inspire people. That’s why I DJ so often, when I don’t have to. There are people who are alone at home, who take care of COVID alone and who are isolated. Music saves lives.

Where do you get your food in the morning?

I sit and have lunch at the same place where I started Club Quarantine. It’s natural for me. I will wake up, I will make coffee and sit in this corner by the window, enjoy the sun and the views. I have a pretty nice view of downtown Los Angeles. And then I always look at the decks. I’m always looking forward to going on and playing music. My typical breakfast is usually boiled eggs and oatmeal. And I’ve been eating a lot of fruit lately.

What song would you play to make you feel at home?

The song I literally play in each set is an old Sister Sledge disco called “Thinking of you.” This is my Club Quarantine theme song. And the fact that Kathy Sledge is still [tuned into] my Instagram Live with Chic’s Nile Rodgers, who actually produced it, makes it even more awesome. It makes me happy when I can play this album and they listen.

Where do you listen to music in your apartment?

I only listen to music when I play. I listen to radio talk. I’m a big fan of Howard Stern. I am a big fan of NPR. I listen to “All Things Considered”. I like talking radio because music has been my life for 34 years – producing and filming as a DJ.

Other routines?

I wake up at 4 a.m. I have an 8 year old daughter, Dylan, who lives in Michigan with her mom. To give her something normal, I get up and say hello and hello on FaceTime. I’ll have a cup of tea or coffee while she’s having lunch. I get up from that moment, that’s why my sleep habits are far from being out of whack!