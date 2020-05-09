Coronavirus tips: Watch ‘Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin’

Live from Florence, Italy, it’s “Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin”.

Actor and pianist Felder pays tribute to Berlin – the great American songwriter responsible for “White Christmas” and “God Bless America” ​​- was an LA Times Critics’ Choice on his first tour of the Geffen Playhouse in 2014 and a then experienced successful productions in Westwood, Pasadena, Laguna Beach and La Jolla.

Felder marks Mother’s Day with a live performance presented by the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The kick-off is given at 5 p.m. Sunday and will be available for 72 hours. Tickets are $ 50 per household and can be purchased at thewallis.org/Berlin or by calling (310) 746-4000.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your quarantine of coronavirus. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for this weekend, all Pacific hour.

“Chronicle: resistance to dance”

This new episode of Martha Matinees from the Martha Graham Dance Company presents extracts from archives from the 1930s as well as a recent representation of the anti-fascist work of 1936 by the legendary choreographer “Chronicle”. 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com/marthagrahamdancecompany

“Sarah Brightman: in concert at the Royal Albert Hall”

The singer-actress, behind the role of Christine in the musical Andrew Lloyd Webber “The Phantom of the Opera”, is joined by Webber and the tenor Andrea Bocelli in this 1997 performance. Saturday noon; available to broadcast for 72 hours. Free; donations accepted for COVID-19 charities. youtube.com/SarahBrightmanMusic

Children’s reading time

Author Natashia Deón is helping the California African American Museum celebrate Children’s Book Week with readings from the works of beloved poet Maya Angelou and award-winning children’s author Jacqueline Woodson. 2 p.m. Saturday on Zoom. Free. RSVP to eventbrite.com

“Menopause the musical”

Play a 2015 performance of this show filled with songs about women experiencing “change”. Available anytime until May 17. $ 19. eventbrite.com

Storm Large

The torch singer, known for her work with the quirky Pink Martini, performs in a risky cabaret recorded at Feinstein’s / 54 Below in Manhattan. 3.30 p.m. Saturday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

“Pants optional: a Steppenwolf evening”

Members of the company, including Joan Allen, Gary Cole, John Malkovich and Laurie Metcalf, are joined by guests like Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Shonda Rimes and Chris Rock for this virtual gala for the benefit of the Chicago theater troupe. 4.30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. steppenwolf.org/pantsoptional, youtube.com and facebook.com/SteppenwolfTheatre/

“Six DEGREES OF SEPARATION”

L.A. Theater Works broadcasts his audio recording of John Guare’s social satire with Alan Alda and Swoosie Kurtz. Available at any time from Saturday. Free. latw.org/broadcasts#recent

Bulletin Your must-see arts guide at L.A. Receive Carolina A. Miranda’s weekly newsletter for what’s going on, as well as openings, reviews, and more. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

“In Visión: imagine the self”

Images and stories created as part of a mentorship program to inspire adolescent girls through photography are featured in an online version of this 2017 exhibit at the Long Beach Museum of Latin American Art. Available at any time. Free. molaa.org/en-vision-online-exhibition

Mother’s Day Virtual Serenade

Listen to Cindy Shea’s all-female Mariachi Divas by Cindy Shea, a Grammy winner, based in Los Angeles. 9 a.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/vallarta.supermarkets and on Instagram @ vallarta.supermarket

“Broadway celebrates Mother’s Day”

The winners of Tony Betty Buckley, Harvey Fierstein, Bernadette Peters and Brian Stokes Mitchell are among the stars participating in this virtual variety show. Sunday noon. Free; donations accepted for the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Fund. broadwaydoesmothersday.com

“Unscripted Chekhov”

Los Feliz-based Impro Theater improvises a complete play in the style of the great Russian playwright behind “Uncle Vanya” and “The Cherry Orchard”. The 2012 show was filmed at the Carrie Hamilton Theater at the Pasadena Playhouse. 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. twitch.tv/impro_tv

Einav Yarden

Second Sunday at Two, the monthly concert series held at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, presents the Israeli pianist performing works by Beethoven and Haydn in a recital from her home in Berlin. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free; contributions accepted for the artist. einavyarden.com/concerts

Memorial for all of us

Featured cellist Yo-Yo Ma is on the front page of a new installment in the inspiring Lincoln Center series that pays tribute to those who lost the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC, youtube.com/lincolncenter and on Instagram @lincolncenter

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs).