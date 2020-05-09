Conspiracy video on viral coronavirus that “could cause imminent damage” on Facebook and YouTube

Documentary-style video showing claims not based on the novel coronavirus has been removed from Facebook and YouTube. “Plandemic”, which went viral this week, is controversial and potentially dangerous conspiracy theories on the coronavirus pandemic.

The main subject of the video is Judy Mikovits, a former discredited medical researcher who is against vaccines, who claimed that the virus was designed to increase immunization rates and claimed that wearing face masks was actually harmful. These suggestions are unproven, but that did not affect the popularity of this clip.

According to Buzzsumo, a digital tool that collects social engagement data, the 26-minute video was posted multiple times on Facebook and garnered millions of interactions in the form of comments or “likes”. Those related to the film’s YouTube video, which was seen millions sometimes there. Facebook removed it from its site.

“Suggesting that wearing a mask can make you sick could result in imminent damage, so we’re removing the video,” a Facebook spokesperson told CBS News in a statement. Wearing masks or cloths covering the face to slow the spread of the coronavirus is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help slow the spread of the virus.

YouTube and the Vimeo video platform have also followed suit. YouTube posted a video upload advisory that said, “This video has been removed for violating YouTube community rules.” A Vimeo spokesperson told CBS News that he “is committed to keeping our platform safe from content that spreads harmful and misleading health information.”

“The video in question has been deleted by our Trust & Safety team for violating these same rules. We are constantly monitoring and will continue to delete all similar videos uploaded,” said the spokesperson.

Twitter said it was blocking hashtags and video-related searches, including #Plandemic, #PlagueOfCorruption and #Plandemicmovie. In one tweet with an interviewMikovits urged President Trump to end the lockdown and stop requiring people to wear masks. This video is not currently in violation of COVID-19’s disinformation policy, according to Twitter. The company also said it had not seen “significant nonauthentic enhancement” from @ drjudyamikovits’ account on the platform.

Mikki Willis, the director of Plandemic, told CBS News partner CNET in an email he does not plan to appeal the video removals, but added that he “was working on a strategy to bypass the guards”. As part of this effort, the film’s website encourages people to download the video and upload it themselves.

Deleting the video completely proved to be a challenge. A CBS News search found the downloaded video under variations of the title on YouTube. However, social platforms have stated fight disinformation was a priority during the pandemic. Facebook and Instagram contain sections that link to the World Health Organization (WHO) or the CDC for information about the virus. Twitter also devotes a visible part to WHO as well as relevant information on coronaviruses in its research section.