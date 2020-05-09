California moms may need umbrellas while eastern moms need parkas this weekend

This Mother’s Day weekend, as western moms keep umbrellas close at hand and bask in summer conditions, moms in parkas will find it hard to stay warm in the east.

A breath of freezing air in the Arctic may make it cold and windy in most states in the eastern United States, while near record heat persists in the west, the National Weather Service said.

Frost advisories and frost warnings are increasing in the Midwest, and snow is possible for the Northeast and Great Lakes region, with heavy snowfall for northern New England. Accumulations of several inches are possible in the northern and central Appalachians.

Meanwhile, a large upper level ridge will continue to maintain unusually warm conditions in the West throughout the weekend. Temperatures in parts of the Pacific Northwest could break records for Saturday’s date.

Abnormal heat will last until Mother’s Day, but an approaching trough will bring cooler readings to California next week.

This winter was the sixth warmest on record due to a strong zonal polar vortex flowing from west to east. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

The cold in the eastern United States is the result of an unruly lobe of the Arctic vortex descending from the Arctic. The winter just ended was the sixth warmest on record in the contiguous United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. One of the characteristics of this winter season was a strong zonal polar vortex circulating from west to east. Now the polar vortex behaves in May as you would expect in February or March.

Winter precipitation may also be widespread in parts of the Great Lakes, Appalachians and the Northeast, and severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and heavy hail are possible over the central Gulf coast. Temperatures in the eastern United States will remain below normal, but will begin to moderate on Sunday.

A trough will offer a chance of showers in California early next week. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

On the west coast, there will be a trend of gradual cooling next week as the upper level trough from the eastern Pacific approaches. The low morning clouds and fog will return to the southern California coast on Friday evening and spread to the adjacent valleys next week. Light showers may develop from Monday evening to Tuesday. Rainfall is likely to be light – 0.10 inch or less.

The system is expected to bring light to locally moderate precipitation in the bay area on Monday, with persistent showers on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts are expected to be greatest north of the Golden Gate, with a quarter of an inch to an inch possible in North Bay, and amounts drifting south.

Any precipitation in parched northern California could, however, delay the start of the fire season. And the models support the possibility of another stronger storm system arriving in the Bay Area from May 17-18, the National Weather Service said.