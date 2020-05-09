Belarus hosts military parade to celebrate victory over the Nazis

Belarus braved the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. Russia has not done so.

The former Soviet neighbors had both planned public celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II, but only Belarus has advanced.

A military parade swept through the Belarusian capital of Minsk, while Russia only offered an air show on Moscow’s Red Square and a wreath laying by President Vladimir Putin.

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has practically ignored the coronavirus – unlike most leaders of European nations, including Putin, who have ordered closings. Russia is still subject to strict restrictions.

Lukashenko said his military parade reminds Belarusians of the hardships and sacrifices they made during the Soviet era, reported the BBC.

“They gave their lives so that we can live today,” said Lukashenko before the parade. “This is why we can honor our heroes on this sacred day. We cannot do anything different.”

Putin laid flowers on the grave of the unknown soldier near the Kremlin and delivered a speech honoring the bravery of the Soviet army during the war, Reported by PBS.

Belarus has reported 21,101 cases of coronavirus and 121 deaths. Russia has reported around 200,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths.