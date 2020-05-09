The coronavirus mocked Juili Kale’s dreams of getting her master’s degree at a ceremony encouraged by her family – until the robots came to the rescue.

Kale, who was studying at Arizona State University, had been planning the day for months. His parents and brothers are flying from India, and the social media clock has dropped the days until non-state friends arrive in Phoenix for the big party.

But in March, the coronavirus pandemic put an end to these plans when national colleges closed to prevent the spread.

“The clock stopped at T minus 67,” 40-year-old Kale said.

But the ceremony will happen in the end – just like he expected.

The cameras pre-recorded Kale and about 140 of her graduates as they checked in at home this week, dressed in manufacturing clothes and a mortar cap. They took turns moving with a remote-controlled robot on the university podium with an eye-level display of their face. Through a robot, they turned to the dean to receive their diplomas and take a picture.

Pre-pandemic robots from Double Robotics, based in Burlingame, California, had been used to allow people to perform at weddings and funerals without traveling.

Dean Sanjeev Khagram said the bittersweet experience – filmed and edited for two days – may not be ideal for students, but “we want to show that we did everything we could to celebrate them”.

Kale is hosting a spectator party with her husband at home and with her family in India as the three-hour event airs on Monday on YouTube.

Adapting to the online experience was easy for Nancy Sierras Morales, 22, who was the first in her family and graduated from college.

“We’ve been able to adapt quickly because we’re used to being on a computer and a phone almost like 24/7,” he said. “When completed in practice, it’s not ideal, but it’s actually also very cool and iconic to be like the first class who’s ever done this.”

Once the closing is over, the 2020 class can go to real life in all of its future graduation ceremonies.

“I am disappointed that I did not do it on May 11. … but anyway I can get to experience this innovative, creative event,” said Douglas Northcott, 41, who has a Master of suitable management and leadership.

“And if something, it makes it better, it’s split twice instead of one.”