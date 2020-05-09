Apple will begin a gradual opening of U.S. stores next week

Apple will begin opening its American retail stores next week.

The 271 U.S. offices closed in March due to the coronavirus will be phased out initially from six stores in Alabama, Alaska, South Carolina and Idaho, the company said.

“We are excited to start reopening stores in the U.S. next week,” an Apple spokesman said told CNBCwho first told the news. “Our team is constantly following local health information and government guidelines, and as soon as we can safely open our store, so will we.”

The stores opened require temperature checks by employees and customers and limit the number of people in the store at one time. Stores also focus more on repairing products and making goods for pick-up than on-store sales, says Apple, which has released several products over the past two months through a press release and then sold them on its website.

“Our new social distance protocol allows a limited number of visitors to the store at a time, so walking customers can be delayed,” Apple said. “We recommend that customers purchase online for contactless delivery or in-store pickup.”

Apple first closed its store for two weeks on March 4, before extending the closure “indefinitely” on March 17.

“The most effective way to minimize the risk of the virus spreading is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” CEO Tim Cook said at the moment.

All retail employees have received regular commissions during the closures, Apple told The Post.

Apple shares closed 2.4 percent on Friday, at $ 310.13.