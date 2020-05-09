Angry WeWork Tenants Hire Lawyers to Collect Rent

The tenants of WeWork are moving forward.

Advocates for cash-strapped clients of the office sublet startup demand that the company stop charging them for office space they cannot use due to coronavirus lockouts and return the l money she has already collected for April and May.

“As long as this pandemic prohibits our customers from using their WeWork office space, the subject of their membership agreements is frustrated, thus excusing their obligation to pay the membership fees,” reads the letter from law firm Walden, Macht & Haran.

The Post previously reported that WeWork kept all of its Big Apple office space open and refused to sublet to sub-tenants – despite numerous coronavirus outbreaks on its sites and the governor’s March 20 order Andrew Cuomo who shut down all non-essential services undertaken throughout the state under penalty of civil fines.

Jim Walden, managing partner of Walden Macht & Haran, told The Post in an interview that the “20 plus” LLCs that the company represented only turned to legal action after being blocked and otherwise denied in their attempts to ” get postponements or refunds from WeWork.

Walden added that several of his clients – who work in offices in New York, Los Angeles and Washington – have seen police come to WeWork offices to make sure there are no non-essential workers there, but that WeWork still refused to reimburse them.

“It’s funny how a crisis can reveal the true character of a person or a company,” said Walden. “I think from my clients’ point of view, the fault lines of WeWork’s business model have emerged and their commitment to their community is being questioned.”

Lawyers contend that as long as the pandemic continues, they have no obligation to pay rent, calling WeWork’s decision to collect both “illegal and hypocritical because, as we understand, WeWork did not pay full rent to its own owners. “

“It’s hard to think of an event that would destroy the purpose of a WeWork membership agreement more … than a deadly, highly communicable disease and the resulting government ordinance that prohibits the use of space member’s office, “adds the letter.

Tenants request that their rent – which ranges from $ 450 to $ 5,000 per month, according to Walden – be frozen until they are legally allowed to return to their offices and all rents paid since the blockages began be reimbursed. If WeWork does not return the funds, lawyers say they will continue the arbitration.

The membership agreement that WeWork has the tenants sign includes a condition that prevents them from joining any class action, as well as a waiver that says they will not file a complaint for damages. Walden, however, said his company would explore all options if WeWork was unwilling to cooperate.

“We hope to give WeWork the opportunity to show that its culture is not the culture it seeks to benefit from a pandemic,” said Walden. “If that does not come to the table, we will file a complaint with the attorney general’s office, we will file an arbitration and we are still seeking the merits of federal action.”

A WeWork representative declined to comment.