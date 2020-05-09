ABC looks at the legendary life and career of Garry Marshall

ABC remembers television and film wizard Garry Marshall in a two-hour special on Tuesday evening.

“The Happy Days of Garry Marshall” (8 pm-10pm) pays homage to the brain behind the classic television shows “Happy Days”, “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy” and the director of popular films including “Pretty Woman, “” A league of their own “and” Beaches “.

The life and career of Marshall, born in the Bronx, is remembered with memories of his family, friends and colleagues. Marshall’s own recorded voice plays an important role throughout the broadcast (there died in 2016 at the age of 81).

On-camera interviews include Julia Roberts, Julie Andrews, Richard Gere, Pam Dawber and Henry Winkler – who made Fonzie famous in “Happy Days”.

“The diversity of his vision was surprising at every turn,” said Winkler, 74, at the Post. “He had the ability, once he was tired or bored with television … to challenge himself, and he continued to make wonderful films that had an enormous depth of the human condition.

“He had this creative river coming out of him.”

Winkler says he learned firsthand the respect, loyalty and – and, in some cases, fear – that Marshall inspired after they became close friends.

“I am so thankful that he came into my life,” he says. “What was amazing was that when I went to lunch with him in his office at the Falcon Theater – which is now the Garry Marshall Theater – he was filled with memories of all the projects he had worked on. there was almost no place to sit.

“And while we have lunch, he bandages Ace with both knees because he wouldn’t give up the opportunity to play softball or basketball. While we were chatting, there was a line of people outside, some he knew and others he didn’t know, just hoping for a moment with the guru.

“And he had time for everyone.”

Marshall was not a flash-in-the-pan. Her comedy resumes included “The Jack Paar Show”, “The Dick Van Dyke Show”, “The Joey Bishop Show” and “The Lucy Show”. He adapted “The Odd Couple” from Neil Simon, who worked for five seasons on ABC with stars Tony Randall and Jack Klugman.

Winkler says that Marshall, despite all his success, has never affected a show biz character.

“He talked like he talked and he walked around and only used ketchup on his pasta,” he says. “And when he flew, he took each deity out of its clip-on case – little statuettes of Buddha, Jesus Christ, Moses – and placed them all over the case. And once we take off and we are safe, he will put them back in the folder under his seat. “

Marshall was, in turn, “a disciplinary, a father, a psychologist, a writer and a creator,” says Winkler.

“Once, at the end of the shooting [a ‘Happy Days’] episode and he was presenting the guest cast, I went to him and whispered to him, “Garry, I have a plane to take. He nodded, then put the microphone on, came over to me, put me against the wall and held my shirt and said, “You don’t stop me from presenting the guest cast. They have every right to be presented like you. I said, “Sorry, Garry, I’m going to sit here in this chair and you call me when you need me.” I will never say another word. “And I didn’t do it.”

Winkler says he became lifelong friends with Marshall and his family – his son Scott, daughters Lori and Kathleen and with his “majestic” wife, Barbara.

“I would call him for advice. He edited a musical “Happy Days” with Paul Williams. It was always [adopts Marshall’s Bronx accent] “A pension for my grandchildren”. I never knew the word “rent” before Garry. Whenever he did the musical, I would try to help the young man play The Fonz, and when it was done in England, he would send me there to work with this actor.

“I know he loved me and I loved him,” he says. “I love his memory and his whole family.”