70% of American Olympic sports have requested PPP funds

DENVER – At least 70% of American Olympic sports organizations asked for public funds during the coronavirus pandemic, an austere financial reality that highlights the weaknesses of the most dominant Olympic sports system in the world.

The Associated Press interviewed 44 of the nation’s national governing bodies – organizations responsible for running programs from the grassroots to the Olympic level in sports that span the gamut, from badminton to basketball.

Of the 36 NGBs who responded, all but four said they had asked for help from the Paycheck Protection Program. Not all organizations have disclosed how much they have received, but those that have received it have been approved for a cumulative total of approximately $ 12 million.

Beginning next July, when the delayed Summer Olympics are scheduled to start, the US NGB will send a total of approximately 1,150 athletes to two Olympic and two Paralympic Games over a seven-month period. While Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles and the American basketball teams are on a solid financial footing due to their power and marketing, the United States will depend on dozens of lesser-known athletes to dominate the medal table at Tokyo and the Beijing Winter Games. This puts the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the NGB on an urgent track to fund all of the potential medalists, many of whom have not been able to train properly for months.

“There is a very, very real and dire financial situation in the sport,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of USOPC, which oversees the NGB. “And certainly, the sports organizations with which we work closely are experiencing financial difficulties. And it’s immediate. “

The survey results were revealing, not only because of the large number of NGBs who applied, but also because the demand for federal funds thwarts the ancient and distinctly American tradition of not using taxpayer dollars to prosecute. Olympic glory.

Sports federations in most other countries receive government financial assistance. The US team, which has amassed 653 world-renowned medals in summer and winter games since 2000, depends on broadcast costs, sponsorships, charitable donations, and programming and membership revenues.

But without the revenue generated by normal daily operations – not to mention an NBC injection of at least $ 170 million that would have gone into the coffers of the USOPC this year if the Tokyo Games had not been postponed – the financial model of the US Olympic sports system is in jeopardy.

Hirshland said last month that the USOPC board of directors aims to cut spending this year by up to 20%. He pledged to save the NGB from the cup block for 2020, but also warned that a complete cancellation of the Olympics – a possibility that is not ruled out – would be “devastating” for American sports.

The level at which NGBs depend on USOPC funding varies, largely depending on their size. Even without USOPC-related cuts in 2020, some of these organizations are on the brink of financial solvency – missing millions of revenues from events, dues, clinics, and other paid transactions that enable organizations and their sports to work. Investigation earlier this year estimated that they would experience a collective shortfall of $ 121 million from February to June due to the closings related to COVID-19.

“We are all exposed, but to be frank, that’s probably what it should be,” said Max Cobb, president of US Biathlon, who also heads the NGB Council in the United States. “We are all non-profit organizations. We are reinvesting all the income into our sports programs. In only a few cases have the NGB been able to develop a large contingency fund.”

A number of NGBs did not disclose all the details of their requests. Those who received amounts ranging from $ 2.5 million (American skiing and snowboarding) to $ 75,000 (American badminton).

A plurality of those who responded received loans in the middle of the six digits. These amounts reflect the modest size of organizations, many of which have fewer than a dozen employees who are responsible for all aspects of their sports, from fueling Olympic dreams to nurturing the basic tentacles that grow in cities across the country and eventually produce Olympians.

Some examples:

USA Cycling, one of the first NGBs to announce a reduction in staff, did not give an amount, but said it had received enough PPP to cover four weeks of staff and overhead.

USA Swimming received $ 1.6 million to cover the wage bill. This NGB is largely dependent on membership fees and does not expect to experience the full impact of COVID-19 until the fall, when the bulk of membership renewals arrive.

USA Gymnastics took an undisclosed number of leaves and cut wages, but because she was bankrupt following Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse case, she did not qualify for the federal program.

The USOPC, still careful to ask the government for money, ordered the NGBs to seek funding from the government program. All efforts, said Hirshland, have been directed towards “supporting sports at the community level and supporting the (popular) pipeline” that leads to elite sports.

The pressure to get government help in Olympic circles is part of a larger debate about whether sports should pursue this money, given the massive devastation of the economy. The Los Angeles Lakers received a $ 4.6 million loan but paid it off after a public backlash.

Olympic organizations don’t have huge long-term television and sponsorship contracts that make professional teams and leagues profitable. The annual revenue of an average NBA team in 2018-2019 was $ 292 million. Only three NGBs authorized more than $ 50 million in 2018.