Wendy’s board of directors investigates prices due to shortage of meat, source says

Wendy’s has raised the temperature of its meat suppliers due to fears of possible price increases, The Post learned.

The hamburger chain’s board of directors agreed on Tuesday to examine whether its beef suppliers are unfairly raising prices in the name of a national shortage of meat, a source familiar with the talks said. The board – whose members include the executive Kristin Dolan, who is separated from the owner of the New York Knicks, James Dolan – also wants the government to look into the matter, sources said.

Wendy’s board of directors made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday as posters were displayed in front of some of its stores warning that the company’s “fresh, never frozen” beef is not available, said source.

A day later, President Donald Trump, a renowned hamburger lover, said he would call billionaire president Wendy’s about the chain’s hamburger shortage.

“I’m going to call Nelson Peltz,” said Trump when asked about Wendy’s woes, according to a White House transcript of the meeting with Governor Reynolds of Iowa, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue and Vice President Mike Pence.

It is not known if the two men spoke. Peltz is a prominent supporter of Trump and the president is known to turn to him for advice, sources say.

Wendy’s is the last major company to warn of the shortage of meat after the coronavirus forced large US processing plants to shut down. Costco recently said it would limit customers to three packs of meat each, while Kroger warned buyers of limited inventory “due to high demand”.

Some Wendy’s stores have told their customers that they only have “chicken and side dishes,” while other places say they no longer have sandwiches laden with meat, such as the baconator. double of Wendy’s, which includes two patties of beef and 6 slices of bacon. The shortage has fueled an ironic resurgence of Wendy’s famous 80s advertising slogan, “Where’s the beef,” on Twitter.

Even before the shortage, which started this week, prices for fresh meat were up 8.1% in stores, compared to the same period last year, according to data from Nielsen for the week itself. ending April 25, Business Insider reported.

Wendy’s anger targets a range of suppliers in Canada and the United States, including Tyson Foods of Springdale, Ark, the source said.

Neither Wendy nor Tyson returned requests for comment.

Last year, the Department of Justice launched an investigation of chicken suppliers into the alleged pricing, including Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride, according to reports. DOJ has also investigated beef suppliers, including Tyson, JBS, Cargill and National Beef, for possible pricing since before the pandemic soared prices, a source familiar with the probe told The Post. .

Suppliers did not immediately return a request for comment, but Tyson and Pilgrim’s Pride previously denied the pricing allegations.

Eleven attorneys general this week also urged the DOJ to investigate increases in meat prices.

“The base price of beef is exceptionally high, while livestock prices are low and continue to plunge,” said South Dakota attorney general Jason Ravnsborg in his letter.

“Attorneys General believe price margins are a sign that meat packers are using their ability to control the market for processed beef and take advantage of the situation in a way that could violate federal antitrust law,” said Ravnsborg . “In addition to harming cattle farmers, this potentially illegal practice is hurting consumers across the country, many of whom are struggling themselves due to job losses and declining incomes.”

It is not the first time that the four meat packers are suspected of manipulating prices.

In 2019, a group of feedlot operators, led by the Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America, filed a lawsuit against the four accused of artificially lowering livestock prices.